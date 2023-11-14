New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Blogs

32 Nighttime Adventures for Kids in New York City

By Posted on

Illustration by Elvia Caballero

Explore these Nighttime Adventures!

The city that never sleeps offers multiple activities for kids and families to embark on at night. Whether you have a night owl on your hands or are looking for family fun later in the evening for days off from school and holidays, there are unique escapades, entertainment, and excitement to be had all around the city as the sun goes down!

1. Climb aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum and stay the night on the ocean. Operation Slumber lets visitors sleep on the ship’s hangar deck just like sailors do. Before that, enjoy a good flight simulator ride, pop-up planetarium shows, and flashlight-guided tours of the flight deck.

2. Take a relaxing and beautiful retreat right in the middle of New York City with Collective Retreats on Governors Island. Enjoy the thrill of camping without sacrificing your comfort. Spend the night in outdoor luxury tents with real bathrooms, high quality linens, electricity and delicious meals while also enjoying favorites such as games, campfires, and community (or fully private) lounging. Dates for next season (starting May 2024) are already available!

3. Get spooky on a NYC Ghosts Tour. Based on historical facts, this one-hour tour takes you around nine haunted places in Greenwich Village while teaching about the historical background of each — awesome nighttime adventures!

4. Tour the Brooklyn Museum the first Saturday of each month (except January and September) which is open until 11 pm. For over 20 years, First Saturdays kicks off the month’s new displays and best of all, it’s free.

5. Take a museum tour at the Whitney Museum of American Art and grab some dinner at the Untitled Restaurant or the Studio cafe. Museum is open until 10 pm on Friday.

6. See the gorgeous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree under the evening stars because the magnificent lights just do not look the same in the daylight. Then take in the aroma of hot pretzels while watching ice skaters below.

7. Or be a skater yourself … rent some skates and hit the ice until midnight under festive music and bright lights of Rockefeller Skating Rink.

8. From The Lion King and Aladdin to Wicked and Back to the Future, Broadway has a variety of captivating theater shows for kids. Most start about 7-8 p.m. and run approximately two hours.

9. Try stargazing at the High Line that takes place every Tuesday, beginning at dusk, between April through October. Use high-powered telescopes view to see the latest constellations, stars and patterns.

10. Drop your child off for a Kids’ Night Out at the 92Y, where kids are treated to a night of games, gymnastics, arts & crafts, sports, pizza, and more .

11. Take a tour of the Color Factory, a 20,000 square foot collaborative and interactive art exhibit, which tells color stories and awakens visitors to the beauty of color in their lives. Installations are created by some of the top artists, makers, and designers. Walk-throughs take about an hour, open until 7 pm on Thursday and Friday and until 8 pm on Saturday.

12. There’s nothing like a star-filled view from the Empire State Building at night. Visitors can climb to the top of the 102-story skyscraper late at night. Closing times vary throughout the year; be sure to check for the most updated times!

13. Meet everyone from the Royals and world leaders to the hottest celebs and fashion icons at Madame Tussauds. Rub elbows with your favorite wax figures from music, films, sports and television all night long. Last entry is at 10 pm on the weekends.

14. Visit the splendid St. Patrick’s Cathedral opened daily until 8:45 pm. If you’re interested in Christmas Eve midnight mass, you’ll have to enter a lottery via the website.

15. Older kids can enjoy arcade style laser mazes (think The Matrix), laser tag games, and a miniature bowling alley at Laser Bounce in Glendale, Queens. Opened until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, there is also a 3D motion simulator, an arcade, a bounce area and virtual games.

16.  Enjoy a start-studded NYC ferry ride and see the city from the water’s view along the East River, Rockaway, South Brooklyn, Astoria, or Staten Island.

17. Have an enchanted night with a Taste of Magic. This magic show combines fine dining and entertainment as magicians perform a magic show at your table between each course.

18. Check out the beautiful decorated windows of Saks Fifth Ave, Macy’s Herald Square, Bergdorf Goodman, and Tiffany and Co. and sneak in a few for late night shopping sprees.

19. Go straight to the Top of the Rock and enjoy the three-level observation deck. This unparalleled view offers a true 360-degree perspective of the city. Opened until midnight, last elevator up is at 11:10 pm.

20. Take a moonlit stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge and see the city from a whole new view as you tour the elevated pedestrian walkway, opened 24 hours a day.

21. Let your child loose in a pajama party at the NY Kids Club while you enjoy a date night. Times vary and options include a Space Expedition, a Journey to Mermaid Lagoon and more.

22. Watch the giant balloons inflate for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade the night before the big day as some of your favorite characters get all the helium they need to make the long trek down Sixth Avenue.

23. Take a moonlit stroll along the pyramid steps at Domino Park to see the 88 magnificent and individually programmable water jets and lights. (Even in daylight the wooden platform is stunning and hosts events and shows.)

Start exploring with these nighttime adventures!

See more NYC events Post an event

About the Author

Danielle Sullivan

Danielle Sullivan is a mom of three, writer and editor, essayist, and proud Brooklyn native. She is an award-winning writer who has won a Parenting Media Association for the past ten years in a row. Whether fulltime as a managing editor, part-time as a health editor, or freelancing for outlets such as Babble, Mom.Me, and Mommy Poppins or various other outlets, she has tailored her career around being a mom. Her specialties include parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Being raised in the best city in the world while remembering all the special outings with her mom while growing up, she loves nothing more than sharing the magic of raising kids in New York City. Danielle is also a dog lover, music fan, and always, always a dreamer.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Collina Italiana, The Italian Language and Cultural Center

&lt;p&gt;Learn Italian the fun way. Children practice and absorb the language through arts &amp;amp; crafts, activities, games, songs and stories!&lt;/p&gt;

KTBYTE

&lt;div&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Computer Science Coding Classes for Children&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;Ages 8 - 18&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Enroll today for a FREE Trial and our Summer and School Year Course Offerings!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Differentiated and Individualized Learning with our Caring and Knowledgeable Staff!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Offer YOUR child the competitive advantage of learning a new language and also using STEM to learn and have fun!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987ktbyte-vision&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;vision&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our vision is to make a high-quality Computer Science (CS) education accessible to students globally while also making CS exciting and engaging for them!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987diffsimilar&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;The&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers a progressive Computer Science curriculum for students ages 8-18 years old. Classes range from introductory JavaBlocks&amp;trade; programming to college-level courses.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;offers classes that stand out from the standard Core Curriculum for high-school students, with unique programs such as USACO prep courses, Generative Art and Design courses, and even Machine Learning courses. Our instructors are dedicated, nurturing and passionate about what they do and committed to ensuring that&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students are exposed to an unparalleled, dynamic, educational and engaging CS learning experience! Register today for a&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ktbyte.com/freetrial&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1622725037124000&amp;amp;usg=AFQjCNED2R673ZzKakJOtaGSycFpwW73uw&quot;&gt;Free Trial&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;and experience the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Difference!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987aluminiaccomp&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Alumni Accomplishments&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;alums consistently outperform their peers in terms of their academic accomplishments.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students ace their AP CS courses and exams and are also incredibly successful through the competitive college admissions process.&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students have been accepted to numerous Ivy League and competitive colleges and universities including but not limited to Brown, Carnegie Mellon, UChicago, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, MIT, UPenn, Princeton, Tufts, Yale, and many more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987shorttermbenef&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Makes the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Course Experience Unique?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, all of our instructors are highly qualified and experienced, educational professionals who differentiate learning and offer&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;students a multitude of opportunities for individualized instruction by spending hours each week preparing for each specialty class that they teach in order to offer a dynamic, engaging and fun educational course interaction for every&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;student. Through our Virtual Machines, our instructors are able to see exactly what is on your child&amp;rsquo;s screen throughout every class, and as such are easily able to assist your child through any obstacle that may arise. At&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE, our nurturing, knowledgeable and caring teaching staff anticipate and identify when a student may be struggling with a problem even before the student decides to ask a question about it.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div id=&quot;m_3428097911001171987whoareinstructors&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;What Sets the&amp;nbsp;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;Teaching Team Apart?&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;KTBYTE&amp;nbsp;instructors are college and post-college working professionals with extensive backgrounds in computer science. At the highest level, our artificial intelligence classes are taught by a graduate sutdent in AI. Each of our teaching professionals is passionate about igniting a love for learning in your child by presenting Computer Science concepts in practical ways which offer the student the opportunity to see Computer Science at work in recognizable applications from daily life. Every class, regardless of level will be individualized and differentiated to ensure your child&amp;rsquo;s success!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Advantage QuickStart Tennis

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;A proven teaching method, customized by age and ability for ages 3 and up. Special kid-sized racquets and playing area, plus slower-bouncing balls, make it fun from day one!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family November 2023

Related Articles