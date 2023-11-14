32 Nighttime Adventures for Kids in New York City

Illustration by Elvia Caballero

Explore these Nighttime Adventures!

The city that never sleeps offers multiple activities for kids and families to embark on at night. Whether you have a night owl on your hands or are looking for family fun later in the evening for days off from school and holidays, there are unique escapades, entertainment, and excitement to be had all around the city as the sun goes down!

1. Climb aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum and stay the night on the ocean. Operation Slumber lets visitors sleep on the ship’s hangar deck just like sailors do. Before that, enjoy a good flight simulator ride, pop-up planetarium shows, and flashlight-guided tours of the flight deck.

2. Take a relaxing and beautiful retreat right in the middle of New York City with Collective Retreats on Governors Island. Enjoy the thrill of camping without sacrificing your comfort. Spend the night in outdoor luxury tents with real bathrooms, high quality linens, electricity and delicious meals while also enjoying favorites such as games, campfires, and community (or fully private) lounging. Dates for next season (starting May 2024) are already available!

3. Get spooky on a NYC Ghosts Tour. Based on historical facts, this one-hour tour takes you around nine haunted places in Greenwich Village while teaching about the historical background of each — awesome nighttime adventures!

4. Tour the Brooklyn Museum the first Saturday of each month (except January and September) which is open until 11 pm. For over 20 years, First Saturdays kicks off the month’s new displays and best of all, it’s free.

5. Take a museum tour at the Whitney Museum of American Art and grab some dinner at the Untitled Restaurant or the Studio cafe. Museum is open until 10 pm on Friday.

6. See the gorgeous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree under the evening stars because the magnificent lights just do not look the same in the daylight. Then take in the aroma of hot pretzels while watching ice skaters below.

7. Or be a skater yourself … rent some skates and hit the ice until midnight under festive music and bright lights of Rockefeller Skating Rink.

8. From The Lion King and Aladdin to Wicked and Back to the Future, Broadway has a variety of captivating theater shows for kids. Most start about 7-8 p.m. and run approximately two hours.

9. Try stargazing at the High Line that takes place every Tuesday, beginning at dusk, between April through October. Use high-powered telescopes view to see the latest constellations, stars and patterns.

10. Drop your child off for a Kids’ Night Out at the 92Y, where kids are treated to a night of games, gymnastics, arts & crafts, sports, pizza, and more .

11. Take a tour of the Color Factory, a 20,000 square foot collaborative and interactive art exhibit, which tells color stories and awakens visitors to the beauty of color in their lives. Installations are created by some of the top artists, makers, and designers. Walk-throughs take about an hour, open until 7 pm on Thursday and Friday and until 8 pm on Saturday.

12. There’s nothing like a star-filled view from the Empire State Building at night. Visitors can climb to the top of the 102-story skyscraper late at night. Closing times vary throughout the year; be sure to check for the most updated times!

13. Meet everyone from the Royals and world leaders to the hottest celebs and fashion icons at Madame Tussauds. Rub elbows with your favorite wax figures from music, films, sports and television all night long. Last entry is at 10 pm on the weekends.

14. Visit the splendid St. Patrick’s Cathedral opened daily until 8:45 pm. If you’re interested in Christmas Eve midnight mass, you’ll have to enter a lottery via the website.

15. Older kids can enjoy arcade style laser mazes (think The Matrix), laser tag games, and a miniature bowling alley at Laser Bounce in Glendale, Queens. Opened until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, there is also a 3D motion simulator, an arcade, a bounce area and virtual games.

16. Enjoy a start-studded NYC ferry ride and see the city from the water’s view along the East River, Rockaway, South Brooklyn, Astoria, or Staten Island.

17. Have an enchanted night with a Taste of Magic. This magic show combines fine dining and entertainment as magicians perform a magic show at your table between each course.

18. Check out the beautiful decorated windows of Saks Fifth Ave, Macy’s Herald Square, Bergdorf Goodman, and Tiffany and Co. and sneak in a few for late night shopping sprees.

19. Go straight to the Top of the Rock and enjoy the three-level observation deck. This unparalleled view offers a true 360-degree perspective of the city. Opened until midnight, last elevator up is at 11:10 pm.

20. Take a moonlit stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge and see the city from a whole new view as you tour the elevated pedestrian walkway, opened 24 hours a day.

21. Let your child loose in a pajama party at the NY Kids Club while you enjoy a date night. Times vary and options include a Space Expedition, a Journey to Mermaid Lagoon and more.

22. Watch the giant balloons inflate for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade the night before the big day as some of your favorite characters get all the helium they need to make the long trek down Sixth Avenue.

23. Take a moonlit stroll along the pyramid steps at Domino Park to see the 88 magnificent and individually programmable water jets and lights. (Even in daylight the wooden platform is stunning and hosts events and shows.)

Start exploring with these nighttime adventures!