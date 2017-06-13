NYC Youth Basketball Programs For Kids Of All Ages

Keep your kids engaged and working on their sports skills by enrolling them in one of the many basketball programs the city has to offer. If you’re looking for ways to keep your kids in the game, there’s no shortage of programs for all ages!

Asphalt Green

Asphalt Green offers many programs including basketball classes, recreational leagues, private lessons, and a competitive travel team. Basketball classes are available to children 3 and up, and the recreational league is availabl for ages 5-13. There are private lessons available, and competitive travel teams divided by age group. asphaltgreen.org

14 th Street Y

The 14th Street Y offers a variety of basketball programs for kids ages 4-14. There are leagues for all skill levels to develop the basics of the game. There is also a league geared towards girls, as well as for advanced players. Leagues are divided by age group. 14streety.org

BasketBallCity

BasketBallCity offers multiple leagues for kids ages 7-17. The varied programming strives to teach kids sportsmanship in a fun, competitive environment. They offer two youth development leagues, a summer camp, one-on-one private lessons, as well as group training. basketballcity.com

Dribbl

Dribbl offers instructional basketball programs for kids ages 3-14. They offer fall, winter, and spring programs as well as instruction for different skill levels. Age groups are divided into Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten, grades 1-3, and grades 4-7. There are eight locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan. A ninth location is opening this fall/winter in Tribeca. dribbl.com

Fastbreak Sports

Fastbreak Sports offers spring, fall, and winter basketball leagues. In the fall, they offer 4 on 4 full court league. Additionally, they offer AAU Basketball and Hoop Academy, a skill development, and game based curriculum in the spring. In the winter, they offer a travel team for players in grades 2-8. fastbreakkids.com

Impact Youth League

Impact Youth League offers year-round programs for kids ages 4-16, regardless of skill level. Servicing all five boroughs in NYC, they offer a basketball league, a winter league, a summer league, and a basketball camp. They offer free-use basketball and affordable basketball camps as well. impactyouthleagueny.com

Manhattan Youth Downtown Basketball League

Their downtown basketball league offers programs for boys in grase 2-9 and girls in grades 2-5. The league runs from November to March and is split into pre-season and regular season with the regular season starting in January. Games are played on weeknights at 6:15pm or 7:40pm. They also offer clinics on the weekend for boys in grades 1-5 and girls in grades 1-7. manhattanyouth.org

NYC Basketball Kids

From the holidays to summer vacation, NYC Basketball Kids offers several camps throughout the year. Camps are open to all boys and girls ages 5-17 of all skill levels. The summer basketball camp features athletes including Chasson Randle of the New York Knicks, Patrick Beverley of the Houston Rockets, and more. The summer camp runs from June 19-August 31 from 9am-4pm. nycbasketballleague.com

92nd Street Y

From beginner programs for kids as young as 4, to intramural leagues ages 19 and up, 92nd Street Y offers programs for all ages. They introduce basketball to young athletes with no experience as well as intense boot camps for athletes preparing for the school season. They also offer many other sports including gymnastics, softball, and volleyball. 92y.org

Yorkville Youth Athletic Association

From their recreational league to developmental program to travel and AAU teams, Yorkville Youth Athletic Association has programs for kids pre-K-12. Recreational games are played Saturday and Sunday, and there are fall, winter, and spring seasons. In addition, they offer a high school summer league for teenagers. yyaa.org

Forest and Highland Park Sports Clinics

Learn to play basketball in a fun, safe, and professional environment! During this free six-week program, instructors will teach kids ages 7-14 to dribble, shoot, pass, and build teamwork. The program will last from July 10–August 18 and classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am–12pm. Registration ends on June 19. You can sign up at nycgovparks.org.

NYC Junior Knicks & Junior Liberty Basketball League

Offering more than 150 teams across the five boroughs, this collaboration between NYC Parks and the Madison Square Garden Company offers free, competitive leagues for boys and girl ages 8-17. The season runs from January to April. Teams will play weekly round robin games and there are tournaments as well. Players are accepted on a first-come first-serve basis. Register online at nycgovparks.org.

Kids in the Game

King Hoops offers travel teams for grades 7-10 looking to compete and develop their skills on and off the court. Led by two former Division I men’s basketball coaches, they focus on developing leadership and life skills in this year-round program. kidsinthegame.com

First Shot Basketball

First Shot offers competitive classes and non-competitive basketball lessons for kids ages 3-15. Kids are places in small classes in a healthy, camp-like atmosphere. The program is designed to be child sensitive and teach children to have the confidence to feel good about themselves. Register online at firstshotbasketball.com.

YMCA

The YMCA offers spring, summer, fall, and year-long sessions for kids of all skill levels to participate in. In addition, they offer a variety of other programs including swimming, baseball, track, martial, soccer, and more. register.ymcanyc.org

Mo’ Motion

Mo’ Motion offers league play, weekend training session, Boost Weeknight workouts, and private lessons. Kids grades K-12 can choose from fall/winter, spring, or summer programs. They offer weeknight-only programs as well as weekend workouts. Teams are split by grade level and they can also sign up for the same team. register.ymcanyc.org.