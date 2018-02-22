You’ll Love These Women’s History Month Events
March is Women’s History Month, and we’ve rounded up a myriad of options when it comes to celebrating the strong women in your life (and before your time).
Herstory Day
On March 4, the Museum of the City of New York will host Herstory Day, an event that celebrates NYC women who work in art and actively archive their own histories. Ballerina Misty Copeland and Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, will both speak. This event, designed for both adults and children to enjoy, includes a suffragette tea party, tote bag decoration, a community resource fair, and a scavenger hunt in the museum’s Beyond Suffrage: A Century of New York Women in Politics exhibition. The first 120 children to arrive will receive an autographed copy of Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina Young Readers Edition, Misty Copeland’s bestselling memoir. Check the website for the day’s schedule. Free with museum admission. 11am-4pm, March 4. Museum of the City of New York, 5th Avenue and 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, mcny.org
Nasty Women Tour at the Met
Hop on this tour–run by Shady Ladies Tours–to learn about historical women who did not step down. In the two-hour experience, guided through the Metropolitan Museum of Art, you’ll move from ancient Egypt all the way to modern America and learn about all the ladies who trailblazed through the centuries: They’re a mixture of artists who broke conventions, scientists who overturned stereotypes, and political figures who poisoned, slept, and protested their way to power. This is the supplement your art instruction has been missing. $59 adults; $39 students/Met members; $29 children under 15, 1:15pm, March 3, 10, 17-18, 24-25, 31. Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Avenue, 1-800-468-7386, shadyladiestour.com
Historic Women from Queens
Historic ladies live close to home! At this event (one of NYC Parks’ several celebrating Women’s History Month), the Urban Park Rangers will discuss Gertrude Waldeyer and her environmental activism efforts. They’ll also teach about other women from Queens who were instrumental in preserving the parks and wildlife in general. Be sure to check their site for all of their Women’s History Month events across the city. Free, 1-2:30pm, March 4. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center, Winchester Boulevard under Grand Central Parkway, Queens, 718-352-1769, nycgovparks.org
International Woman's Day
The Brooklyn Children’s Museum is celebrating Women’s History Month with an event on March 8, International Women’s Day. Your kids can learn about the persistence of American female trailblazers, draw banners, design signs, and write chants. Hang a drawing of the most inspirational woman you know in the International Woman’s Day Hall of Fame, sit down for a story time with Chelsea Clinton’s She Persisted, and join the ending event, a Women’s March: Promote women’s rights in your community by marching through the museum and creating chants and banners for the event. Check the website for individual event times. Free with admission, 11:30am-4:45pm, March 8. Brooklyn Children’s Museum, 145 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-735-4440, brooklynkids.org
Women's Voices
Stop by this ongoing multimedia digital exhibition at the New-York Historical Society and learn about the connections between women both famous and lesser known who impacted the world. Nine giant touchscreens help you navigate these stories, which include profiles of performers, activists, athletes, social change advocates, writers, and more. Some featured women are the first Latina Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor; civil rights activist and poet Audre Lorde; the first woman to receive a medical degree in the U.S., Elizabeth Blackwell; trailblazing dancer and principal ballerina Misty Copeland; the Manhattan Project physicist who was snubbed by the Nobel Prize committee, Chien-Shiung Wu, and far more. New-York Historical Society also has a Center for Women’s History, one of the only spaces of its kind; be sure to check there for more events and exhibits throughout March! $21 adults; $13 students, $6 kids 5-13, kids under 5 free. 10am-6pm Tuesday-Thursday & Saturday, 10am-8pm Friday, 11am-5pm Sunday. The New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, 212-873-3400, nyhistory.org
International Women's Festival
Join the Children’s Museum of Manhattan as they celebrate women at this weekend-long festival. You can meet designers, chefs, and performers, and because the event overlaps with Holi, the festival offers a mix of woman-oriented and culturally explorative activities. Enjoy a book reading about Holi, learn about Indian spices, discover information about Dr. Mae C. Jemison, the first African-American woman in space, listen to a musical performance, and far more. Although the event is free, registration is required for most events; check website for specific times and sign-up instructions. Free with RSVP, 10am-3pm March 3, 11am-5pm March 4. Children’s Museum of Manhattan, The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, 212-721-1223, cmom.org