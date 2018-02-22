Women's Voices

Stop by this ongoing multimedia digital exhibition at the New-York Historical Society and learn about the connections between women both famous and lesser known who impacted the world. Nine giant touchscreens help you navigate these stories, which include profiles of performers, activists, athletes, social change advocates, writers, and more. Some featured women are the first Latina Supreme Court Justice, Sonia Sotomayor; civil rights activist and poet Audre Lorde; the first woman to receive a medical degree in the U.S., Elizabeth Blackwell; trailblazing dancer and principal ballerina Misty Copeland; the Manhattan Project physicist who was snubbed by the Nobel Prize committee, Chien-Shiung Wu, and far more. New-York Historical Society also has a Center for Women’s History, one of the only spaces of its kind; be sure to check there for more events and exhibits throughout March! $21 adults; $13 students, $6 kids 5-13, kids under 5 free. 10am-6pm Tuesday-Thursday & Saturday, 10am-8pm Friday, 11am-5pm Sunday. The New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, 212-873-3400, nyhistory.org