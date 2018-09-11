Spend Yom Kippur At These Family-Friendly Spots
Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, has a host of traditions, including fasting. Start your own tradition at one of these family-friendly services!
This year, Yom Kippur rings in 5779. Traditionally, Yom Kppur is celebrated by fasting so fasters can focus on being good people for the new year, both in forgiving others and asking for forgiveness themselves. Teach your kids what the holiday’s all about at any of these kid-inclusive activities.
-
92Y
Drop by for 92Y’s hour-long service which is specially designed for families with kids as little as newborn up to 7 years old. Rebecca Schoffer, the 92Y Director of Jewish Family Engagement and Shababa, will lead alongside a live band. The service will include puppetry, storytelling, and more.
-
JCC Manhattan
The JCC offers a whole host of Yom Kippur activities, primarily services that bring family and their kids together to break the fast. Seevral events include live music and content in both Hebrew and English, focused on explaining why we celebrate Yom Kippur in a way that even the youngest children will understand. Kids will especially enjoy the tradition of throwing breadcrumbs into the river.
-
Congregation Rodeph Shalom
Rodeph Shalom will be holding services for the very youngest members of its congregation (and their parents, of course!). They also offer child care if you want to attend services with other adults, and kids from 2nd to 6th grade can attend a special service that runs in conjunction with adult services but adds in song, games, activities, stories, and more.
-
Taste Buds Kitchen
Even though parents will be fasting for Yom Kippur, kids usually don’t, so why not let them stay busy in the kitchen? They can head to Taste Buds Kitchen for Baking 101. There are camps for ages 4-8 and ages 9-13.
-
Central Synagogue
Central Synagogue hosts several services for kids in small age groups, from tots (newborn to 3 years or 4 years to 6 years) to family services with ages 7 to 12. All services require tickets to attend.