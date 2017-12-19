Winter Classes 101

92Y: Get your kids on their feet after a long week at school at 92Y’s newest class, Rhythm is Gonna Get’cha! Saturdays are filled with rhythm at this multi-faceted music-themed class for ages 5-7, incorporating percussion, dance, drums, and basic piano–no experience necessary. After snack time, the activity shifts to art, but the music continues, as kids listen to music and create drawings based on what they hear. 92y.org

Advantage QuickStart: Advantage QuickStart Tennis equals winter fun! It’s “real tennis,” customized for kids by age and ability, so they learn to rally faster and enjoy the game sooner. Once enrolled in QuickStart, kids also get free unlimited Play More sessions to practice what they learn, and free unlimited Athletic Zone sessions to build all-around athletic skills. Choose from eight convenient NYC locations! advantagetennisclubs.com/quickstart

American Museum of Natural History: This winter, AMNH is offering a wide variety of classes and workshops for kids of all ages. Some highlights include BioDiscoveries: Creates of the Reef, a captivating exploration into reef life for pre-k kids, AstroExplorers: Pulsars, Quasars, and Magentars, and investigation into the mysteries of the cosmos for grades 4-5, and PaleoDiscoveries: Life in the Permian, a look into the life of dinosaurs for ages 3-4. amnh.org

The Art Farm: Whether you are looking for an adult-and-me music class, an after school program or an art class for your budding artist, The Art Farm have something for you! All Art Farm classes include time on our indoor petting zoo and center around the arts, music, cooking or animal science which will surely entertain and inform kids ages 14 months-8 years. theartfarms.com

apple seeds: Songs for seeds, apple seeds’ popular three-piece live music class, is now offering Saturday classes at the UWS and Chelsea locations. Start your weekend off with a rockin’ good time. Can’t make Saturday? They also offer a variety of classes Monday through Friday, too. appleseedsplay.com

Asphalt Green: Asphalt Green’s Upper East Side campus offers a variety of non-contact flag football programs, including recreational coed youth leagues in three age groups: 7-8 years, 9-10 years, and 11-13 years. Children will learn football fundamentals through instruction and competitive games in this two-part, 36-week program. The initial weeks focus on player skills, field awareness, and strategy. For the remainder of the program, participants will play refereed games on Asphalt Green’s outdoor FieldTurf field, concluding with playoffs and championships. asphaltgreen.org

Atlantic Acting School: This year Atlantic Acting School is offering classes for every age group, from preschoolers to teenagers. For the younger ones, there is a choice of introductory Saturday classes that explore the world of role-playing and acting, the Creator’s Kid Show, the Creator’s Kid Production, and a fan favorite, Mini Musical. They also offer classes in sketch comedy, improv, playwriting and performance, and musicals. atlanticactingschool.org

Baby Fingers: Babies can learn American Sign Language through songs and play with other parents, caregivers, and children close to your child’s age at Baby Fingers. Join their signature Sign & Song and Sign & Stretch classes for children with and without special needs, birth to age 2. Drop in classes available and winter sessions begin in January in multiple locations. mybabyfingers.com

Book Nook Enrichment: Book Nook’s custom curriculum promotes literacy awareness and confidence in early learners, providing endless opportunities to inspire the next generation of learners. They are now enrolling for our winter session at their Upper West Side and Tribeca locations. New enrollment includes their Baby Hoots classes and their newly incorporated Book Club for children ages 8-12. booknooknyc.com

Broadway Dance Center: Broadway Dance Center is proud to bring another semester of dance classes to its brand new Upper West Side studios, located in the heart of Lincoln Center. These 16-week sessions are the perfect way for dancers to try out new styles, or spend more time in a style that they already love! Classes are available for ages 6 months-18 years, seven days a week. Dancers can choose from a variety of classes including Hip-Hop, Ballet, Jazz, and more. broadwaydancecenter.com

Brooklyn Acting Lab: BAL offers a comprehensive and immersive theatre training program for kids ages 3 and up, and this year they are celebrating their 10th anniversary. Winter programs include Improv Troupe, Triple Threat Thursday: Classical Theatre Studio, Jr. Acting Labs, and Junior Musical Ensemble: Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. brooklynactinglab.org

Central Park Taekwondo: Central Park Taekwondo takes the traditional Korean Art form and uses it to teach children and adults life lessons through high kicks and extreme focus. From ages 3 years to adulthood, instructors hone basic physical skills and tech flexibility, agility, and mental focus through their age group classes offered year round. cptkd.com

Chelsea Piers: Stay active and healthy during your school breaks at Chelsea Piers. Come to the Field House, Sky Rink and Golf Club for a variety of camps such as preschool, multi-sport, gymnastics, ice hockey, and golf camps. Upcoming camps include MLK One-Day Camp, Presidents’ Week Camp, and March and April Break. Camp fills up quickly so sign up today! chelseapiers.com/camp

Children’s Museum of the Arts: CMA’s day-long art camps offer kids an opportunity to unleash their creativity through paint, sculpture, animation, drawing, and more. This winter, CMA is offering two new classes, Cardboard Arcade, taught by cardboard sculpture master Yung Oh Le Page, and Experimental Filmmaking, where kids will experiment with animation, special effects, and more. These arts camps are offered all day at the museum on school holidays. cmany.org

Church Street School for Music and Art: Church Street School for Music’s early childhood classes spark children’s natural interest in rhythm, song, color and texture. With a strong emphasis on process over product, their toddler classes build a foundation in creative thinking, social skills and exploration. Some highlights include Music and Movement, Visual Art, and Dalcroze Discovery. churchstreetschool.org

Citibabes: Citibabes is launching Thriving Minds, a brand new after-school program designed to stimulate children’s minds and move their bodies. Segmented into six-week sessions, each day provides children ages 3-5 with a different program to keep them engaged and interested. From cooking and soccer to STEAM and tennis, they’re introducing different activities to find out where your child’s interests lie. citibabes.com

The Coding Space: The Coding Space offers beginner, advanced, and GirlCode classes to help students learn to code in Scratch and Javascript. Through coding, our students build grit, develop a ​growth mindset, and become independent problem solvers. They have classes Monday-Saturday on the Upper East and Upper West Side. thecodingspace.com/winter-classes

Columbus Gym: Students who are enrolled in a Tiny Tot Fitness or Mini Gym class are invited to enjoy the gymnastics studio during Open Play, where students have time to explore their favorite areas in the studio and show their parent or caregiver all the gymnastics skills they’ve been practicing throughout the semester. columbusgymnyc.com

ConstructionKids: In ConstructionKids’ Real Tools For Small Hands program, builders learn how to safely use a wide range of real tools and how to handle different materials to build a dynamic project. Included in each project are the basic tenants of STEM: Planning, exploring options, making repairs, and finishing your work, while fostering self-reliance, problem solving, confidence, and creativity. constructionkids.com

The Craft Studio: The Craft Studio continues to introduce new techniques, trendy cutting edge projects, and the most fun atmosphere in NYC! Whether you stop by their “Coolest Craft Class Ever” class for ages 4 and up, “Toddler Art” class for ages 18 months-2.5 years, or “Little Hands” class for ages 2.5-4, there are plenty of programs for the young ones that keep kids excited and interested. craftstudionyc.com

Creative Play For Kids: For babies and toddlers ready to explore, paint, and play, stop by Creative Play For Kids’ Messy Movers classes! This upbeat and fun class includes grooving and moving to live music then making a messy and creative art project. creativeplayforkids.com

The Diller-Quaile School of Music: Diller-Quaile’s Early Childhood Department for children 3 months-5 years includes developmentally appropriate group music experiences (listening, singing, moving, playing percussion instruments, responding to, and creating music), where students build the foundation for a comprehensive music education and the tools to express themselves artistically. The Instrumental and Vocal Department provides beginning to advanced study for all ages in a variety of instruments. diller-quaile.org

Discovery Programs: Two programs that are going to be popular at Discovery Programs this winter are Books Spark Art (19-36 months) and Almost On My Own (19-24 months). In Books Spark Art, children’s pictures books are the inspiration for this creative class. Each week, the teacher will choose a different picture book to read and explore through paint, collage, and sensory material. discoveryprograms.com

Eastside Westside Music Together: Eastside Westside Music Together (celebrating 25 years in Manhattan!) is a family-centered music and movement program for children birth-4 years and the adults who love them. They offer mixed-age classes, baby classes, Canta y Baila Conmigo classes, and Little Masters (for 3s and 4s) all with developmentally appropriate activities and an emphasis on parental participation. eswsmusictogether.com

EBL Coaching: EBL Coaching will be offering after school reading support to students in grades K-5 using the multi-sensory Orton Gillingham approach. With this technique, students will improve their decoding, reading fluency, and reading comprehension skills. The classes will integrate multi-sensory tools, including colored sand, white boards, and magnetic letters to help make the learning fun and effective! eblcoaching.com

Fastbreak Kids: Fastbreak Kids popular Multi-Sport program for ages 2-5 is introducing programming for the crawling and toddling set. Baby Ballers is a movement based class for age 1 that will introduce your tiny athlete to the basic concepts of various sports, and just like with Fastbreak’s age 2-5 classes, open play is included with season registration! fastbreakkids.com

French Institute Alliance Française: This year, the FIAF is thrilled to offer local kids and their families special Fun in French Winter Day Camps. Give your child’s winter break a French twist in this fun-filled week, where kids will be immersed in French as they create, sing, dance, explore, and experience the best of French culture. Themes including Winter Wonderland, Arctic Animals, and Bundle Up and Play are brought to life with arts-and-crafts, dance, cooking, and more. fiaf.org

The Gaga Center: Calling all K-5 gaga fans! Come join the high energy fun this fall in their one-hour after school gaga sessions. Classes will include one hour of gaga with a warm-up, instruction, and loads of time to play with their coaches. Kids get in on the action while learning gaga and athletic skills, with music playing in the background. gagacenter.com

German-American School: This school offers classes and after school programs for children in Kindergarten to grade 10. With no affiliation to politics or religion, the German-American School focuses on teaching much more than numbers and colors in German but teaching your child to become fluent in the German language. german-american-school.org

Gymtime Rhythm & Glues: Sparking a spirit of discovery and adventure students 11-17 months, Gymtime’s Tiny Tot Fitness is a fun, interactive gym program that stimulates infants’ and toddlers’ early growth and development. Held in a spacious and nurturing mini gym each child learns to move, play and explore through a variety of gently structured movement, gross motor, sign-language and music activities. gymtime.net

¡HOLA! A Playgroup in Spanish: ¡HOLA! A Playgroup in Spanish is offering a 16 week Winter session at apple seeds in Flatiron. This winter, ¡HOLA! will renew its Exploring Cultures Program, a fantastic cultural awareness and exploration program with an array of lovely activities, and will be available for ages 6 and up who’ve had some exposure to Spanish. holaplaygroup.com

Intellectual Kids Club: Science, Art Fusion is a great class for small home groups (grades pre-K-4) where science concepts are explored as well as famous scientists such as Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein and their scientific contributions. Great artists, such as Vermeer, Jackson Pollock, Alexander Calder, and their painting techniques are connected to scientific concepts. intellectualkidsclub.com

Jazz at Lincoln Center: WeBop is an early-childhood jazz education program for families with children 8 months-5 years which invites participants to stomp, strut and swing to the joyous rhythms of jazz as they learn about the core concepts, instruments, and great performers of jazz. These 45-minute classes are structured as a child-adult dyad, with participation from both child and adult, and offer a creative outlet for families to explore jazz through movement, songs, storytelling, and play. The Winter 2018 term explores the lively personalities and swingin’ music of jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong, Charles Mingus, Ella Fitzgerald, and many more! academy.jazz.org

JCC Manhattan: JCC Manhattan’s children’s classes are sure to wow you child, covering topic such as swim, extreme science, wearable arts and textile design, sports, gymnastics, cooking, music, dance, theater, art, early childhood, Jewish life, and special needs programs. A new favorite is Kodu Arcade, in which kids learn to code using a 3-D programming language to create and modify the video games they love to play. jccmanhattan.org

Jodi’s Gym: Jodi’s Gym has been providing New York kids the highest level of fun and fitness since 1982, and their classes range from 9 months-12 years. Their step-by-step, no fail approach ensures that every child feels a sense of accomplishment. At Jodi’s Gym, kids will develop a love for exercise and fitness, pride and self-esteem, traits they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. jodisgym.com

Karma Kids Yoga: In Karma Kids Yoga’s Girl Power Yoga class, girls ages 7 and up will focus on how to lift each other up, be an important member in the community and love themselves for who they really are. They’ll practice basic and challenging yoga poses, partner poses and group poses, as well as journal, meditate, play group games and activities for supporting each other, learn and share about themselves and create ideas of how they can make the world a better place for all. karmakidsyoga.com

Kate Tempesta’s Urban Golf Academy (UGA): Down with the Winter blues? Well UGA says cheer up! Winter Golf is here, and your kids can join UGA at Yorkshire Towers Fitness Center on the Upper East Side for weekly golf classes. UGA is dedicated to the whole child approach, blending art, music, movement with the skills and fundamentals of golf! ktuga.com

Kaufman Music Center: Kids age 6-11 can get their creative energies flowing during the Presidents’ Week break at Lucy Moses School’s Winter Arts Camp. They’ll sing, act, dance and make art together, as well as explore drama, movement, music and the visual arts, and create a fun and informal final performance for their families. kaufmanmusiccenter.org

Kids at Art: Kids at Art’s new Tuesday Morning Fantastic Art & Music class is 1.5 hours of the most creative and fun art projects everyone expects at Kids at Art accompanied by great tunes by the latest addition to their team: Matthew Marlinski, an early childhood development teacher and entertainer who will be using his 15 years of musical background to inspire the next generation! Be ready to rock your body when in one of his classes. kidsatartnyc.com

Kids at Work: Kids at Work offers classes for newborns to 5-year-olds in music, art, cooking, Spanish, sign language, soccer, and dance. Most attractive to their small neighborhood community is their all drop-in schedule, where your child can attend any class, any day, any time, and reservations can be made even minutes in advance of a class! kidsatworknyc.com

Kumon: As the world’s largest after-school math and reading program, Kumon accelerates your child’s learning—from as young as 3-years-old through high school. Kumon goes beyond tutoring, by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted math and reading curriculum. kumon.com

LAUNCH Math & Science Centers: Launch Math & Science Centers has two brand new physics classes at the flagship UWS location this winter! In Freaky Forces + Elusive Energies (grades 1-3) kids are introduced to topics ranging from the magic of magnetism to the science of sound. Exciting projects such as lava lamps, catapults, and color spinners allow children to touch, feel, and see the complex concepts that are the building blocks of physics. Phenomenal Physics (grades 4-8) explores matter and its motion and behavior through space and time. launchmath.com

Little Maestros: Little Maestros is a 15-year-old early-childhood educator-approved infant and toddler music program. The Little Maestros teachers are top-notch in every respect, from the quality of their talent to their wholesome, enthusiastic way with children. Classes are complete with a language development segment, musical story time, imaginative and pretend play, global awareness segments, a dance party, and more. littlemaestros.com

Moosiki Kids: Moosiki Kids music classes for babies, toddlers, and their grownups has two wonderful locations on the UES and has now expanded to the UWS, partnering with Elliot’s Gymnastics! Moosiki is now offering a half price infant class just for babies who have yet to crawl (pre-crawlers 2-8 months!). Moosiki offers a program that nourishes development through music through baby sign language, guided play, music appreciation, and more. moosikikids.com

North Sky Kung Fu: Explore the Chinese martial art form in a safe, family friendly environment at North Sky Kung Fu. In their “Martial Arts for Kids” Program, kids are introduced to kung fu in a safe atmosphere. They are taught discipline, confidence, self-respect, and good spirit through practice, drills, and exercise. They also learn the practice of staying safe while learning practical self-defense skills. northskykungfu.com

NORY: NORY offers a truly immersive learning experience. Here, kids are scientists and engineers. Children use real materials to complete science projects and solve engineering design challenges, and kids learn that trying and failing is part of the process and something to be celebrated. That is why they are so excited to announce their upcoming Afterschool Innovation Lab! nory.co

NY Kids Club: Through innovative classes, creative camps, one-of-a-kind birthday celebrations and events, NY Kids Club’s academic approach inspires each child’s inherent love of learning in a fun and energetic environment. Their unique and original curricula provide children the opportunity to build confidence and express their individuality through participation in programs. This Winter, they are debuting their new STEAM program for children ages 14 months to 6.5 years. nykidsclub.com

Panda Tree: PandaTree is an interactive foreign language learning platform designed for kids ages 5-15, offering a fun and convenient way for kids to learn a second language online—Mandarin and Spanish are now available. Lessons are conversational, interactive, and feature stories, songs and games that engage kids and help them retain what they learned. They recently launched their mobile app, which offers kids mobile games and activities so they can practice their language learning wherever they are. pandatree.com

Physique Swimming: Physique Swimming’s Parent and Child and Water Exploration classes help introduce children 6 months old to 5 years old to the water and swimming. The classes teach them how to become comfortable with the water while teaching them important techniques in swimming. The Parent and Child class even incorporates sing-alongs and heuristic fun to engage the little ones. physiqueswimming.com

Pins & Needles: The P&N Sewing Program is a must-have after school class this winter! They continue to keep all the projects fresh and stylish that are wearable, fashionable and fun for each semester that the students can design, create and sew! pinsandneedlesnyc.com

Pixel Academy: After-School STEM Workshops at Pixel Academy are great for ages 7-14 to enjoy the most cutting-edge technology! This spring, participants take on YouTube video production, Minecraft programming, electronics, Virtual Reality and so much more in single-day activities and 6-week sessions throughout the semester. pixelacademy.org

Poppyseed Pre-Nursery: Poppyseed Pre-Nursery is a specially created pre-nursery program for babies, toddlers and twos, as well as a mommy/caregiver and me program. The nursery is an extension of the familiar family environment, providing the perfect bridge between the home and future nursery school experience with spaces like the play room, where children can embrace self-expression through instruments, a mini gym, and toys, and the art room, where sensory development is achieved through painting, seed planting, and more. poppyseedprenursery.com

SciTech Kids: This winter, kids will be immersed in STEM-based activities that use their curiosity and creativity to explore new ideas and make their concepts come to life. SciTech Kids’ winter class have new themes including flying objects, squishy circuits, wearable technology and oceanography. Starting in January, they will be offering drop-in classes that have kids 3-D-printing, laser cutting, and creating architectural and engineering projects. scitechkids.com

Shooting Stars NYC: Their amazing All Stars team performed for the biggest game of the season for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors at Barclays Center for the 5th year in a row! Next stop? Their competition season starts in March 2018. shootingstarsnyc.com

Super Soccer Stars: Join Super Soccer Stars this winter as they take their soccer skills education indoors to a neighborhood near you. They offer a fun, non-competitive, educational environment in which kids of all levels and ages can enjoy the world’s most popular sport. Each winter class will feature various winter wonderland-themed activities while keeping the same overall objectives of using soccer to nurture, to build self-confidence, and to develop teamwork. supersoccerstars.com

Sutton Place Family Center: Enrichment, family-fun, and socializing meet at the Sutton Place Family Center. Bring your little ones and meet other families in the community through enriching and educational programs for parents, children, and teens. They offer classes for all stages of parenthood from expectant to teenagers. spsnyc.org

SwimJim: Did you know that children who learn how to swim at a young age often reach developmental milestones earlier than the norm? SwimJim is proud to offer parent-child programs for their younger swimmers in three different age groups—Swim N Splash (2-5 months), SwimFants (6-15 months), and SwimBabies (16-36 months). swimjim.com

TADA! Youth Theater: Join TADA! Youth Theater this winter for their most in-depth play building semester yet with weekly classes for ages 3-14. Create and perform your own original mini-musical while building skills in singing, dancing, acting, and playwriting. In the Broadway Edition, students 9 and up will sing and dance their way through three popular Broadway musicals. tadatheater.com

Taste Buds Kitchen: Calling all Chefs! Can you turn cauliflower into a delicious pizza crust? Or transform a peach into a sweet popsicle treat? Join Taste Buds Kitchen as they explore all the plants you like to eat and learn new ways to spice them up in their Plate to Plate Cooking Class. Kids will discover the fun differences between a fruit and vegetable and test your green thumb abilities as they grow a mini-garden in the kitchen this semester. tastebudskitchen.com

TLB Music: This winter and spring, TLB Music’s curriculum is taking students on a musical journey around the world with their new class, “Henry & the Hot Air Balloon!” Each week, you’ll “travel” in an imaginary hot air balloon to a new country to meet its music and culture. Children will get immersed in the diverse sounds and languages of the world while meeting the instruments of the orchestra and working on development goals through play. tlbmusic.com

Wildlife Conservation Society: Wake up and brave the cold to enjoy breakfast with the animals at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, New York Aquarium Prospect Park Zoo, and Queens Zoo! Enjoy breakfast with your family while learning about animals and how the zoos care for them. Every family breakfast includes early access to the park, a guided exhibit visit, and an up-close animal encounter. wcs.org

YMCA: The YMCA is known across the country for high quality swim instruction. To continue to provide the best possible instruction for swimmers of all ages, New York City’s YMCA is excited to introduce a new swim curriculum. The new program, which is being implemented at YMCAs across the country, debuts this January during their winter program session. ymcanyc.org

Yogi Beans: Yogi Beans introduces children of all ages to a healthy, lifelong yoga practice that is non-competitive, physically challenging and fun. It’s never too soon to start your child’s yoga practice! yogibeans.com