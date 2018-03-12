Destination: Everywhere, Tilt Edition

Part of the Tilt Kids Festival, this event uses the French roots of miming to tell modern-day stories that are better served in silence. A speaking host helps guide smaller children through the hour-long collection of stories and bits. This is a special edition of the Broken Box Mime Theater’s show, designed specifically for the festival. Kids will learn how to mime from their seats and stretch their imagination to the limit. tiltkidsfestival.org

image: tiltkidsfestival.org