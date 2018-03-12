Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 16-18)
Unseen Oceans
Learn about everything we know–and don’t know–about the ocean at this new special exhibition that opened Monday. Kids can learn about the new technology we’re submerging to learn more about marine life and expand knowledge of the world around us. The exhibition includes several interactive features for kids, such as a video game-style exploration, a tactile sand area, glowing fish displays, and far more. amnh.org
image: American Museum of Natural History
Black Beauty
When two brothers–both named Andy McCuddy–who live together in a horse trailer find their old copy of Black Beauty, they’re invigorated. Watch as they reenact the words between its pages in this production. This show is best for ages 6 and up. Many show dates have multiple performances; check the website to view all showtimes. newvictory.org
image: newvictory.org
Brain Day
image: nysci.org
PAUSE/PLAY Spring Carnival
The spring carnival invites kids to a day full of fun and festivities. The event features face-painting, food, balloons, family fitness classes, and PJ Play. There will also be a Chicken Soup, Chicken Soup puppet show about grandmothers and a granddaughter from different cultures who come to realize their similarities performed by WonderSpark puppeteer Lindsey “Z.” Briggs. 14streety.org
image: 14streety.org
NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade
image: bilerico.com
Dino-Light
image: symphonyspace.org
Irish Arts Center Book Day
image: irishartscenter.org
The Lightning Thief
image: queenstheatre.org
Destination: Everywhere, Tilt Edition
Part of the Tilt Kids Festival, this event uses the French roots of miming to tell modern-day stories that are better served in silence. A speaking host helps guide smaller children through the hour-long collection of stories and bits. This is a special edition of the Broken Box Mime Theater’s show, designed specifically for the festival. Kids will learn how to mime from their seats and stretch their imagination to the limit. tiltkidsfestival.org
image: tiltkidsfestival.org
Family Day at Brooklyn Historical Society DUMBO
Celebrate the opening of the new Waterfront exhibit at this free event. Kids and their caretakers will equally enjoy exploring the history of Brooklyn’s industry, from dressing up as Rosie the Riveter to designing their own cities with a giant magnet wall. They’ll also be able to star in an old-time movie, touch and smell imports from Brooklyn’s industrial times, and color postcards. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com