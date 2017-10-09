Weekend Planner: The Top 10 Best Family Events This Weekend (October 13-15)
“The Young King” at New Victory Theater, “Hansel & Gretel’s Halloween Adventure” in Central Park, Lower East Side Pickle Day, and more!
-
Honk NYC: 11th Annual Street Band Explosion
Get ready to hear some bold funky beats and groove to the swing of the brass brands at Honk NYC’s 11th Annual Street Band Explosion. This free annual extravaganza provides brass musicians and entertainers from across the globe with the opportunity to jam throughout New York City. Join in the fun and enjoy the sounds of traditional grassroots brass and percussion music. (Tuesday-Sunday)
Photo: Satish Indofunk via Flickr
-
"The Young King" at the New Victory Theater
Take out your nicest shoes, put on your fanciest clothes, and prepare to witness the coronation of the young king. Come to the New Victory Theater to watch and engage in the Oscar Wilde classic, “The Young King.” Enjoy this interactive play as you see, touch, and discover the magic and mystery of this Australian production. On Fridays, the 7pm show will be open to the public. Stop by the 11am, 3pm, or 7pm showings on Saturdays. On Sundays, look forward to the 11am or 3pm showings. Recommended for ages 8 and up. (Beginning Friday)
Photo: Andy Ellis via slingsby.net.au
-
"Hansel & Gretel's Halloween Adventure" at the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre
This exciting production of “Hansel and Gretel,” Halloween style, will get you psyched for a night of costumes and candy. Watch as the siblings embark on an adventure around Central Park on Halloween night. They’ll encounter pirates, vampires, monsters, and more! (Beginning Friday)
Photo: cityparksfoundation.org
-
Kids Fest: Stages in the Square in Madison Square Park
Join other NYC families in Madison Square Park this Saturday for the park’s third annual performing arts fest for children! Throughout the day two stages will feature musical and theatrical performances, workshops, and storytelling for ages 0 through 12 and their families. Performers scheduled to appear include Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, WonderSpark Puppets, Sammie and Tudie’s Comedy Magic Circus, the Story Pirates, Mario the Maker Magician, It’s Showtime NYC, Falu’s Bazaar, and others. There will also be face painting, lawn games, and much more. Plus fill up on mouth-watering grub from local eateries. (Saturday)
Photo: madisonsquarepark.org
-
Carnegie Hall Family Concert: "Peter and the Wolf and Other Stories" at Carnegie Hall
Experience the Orchestra of St. Luke's like never before as they return to Carnegie Hall with three family-friendly stories. Witness Prokofiev’s classic “Peter and the Wolf“ alongside two new compositions: Caroline Shaw’s adaption of “The Mountain that Loved a Bird“ by Alice McLerran and Robert Xavier Rodriguez’s adaption of “The Dot and the Line“ by Norton Juster. See all these fantastic stories performed with actor John Lithgow as the narrator. Recommended for ages 6 through 12. (Saturday)
Photo: oslmusic.org
-
Open House New York
For two days each October, Open House New York opens hundreds of sites across the five boroughs—from the historical to the contemporary, and the residential to the industrial—for tours, talks, performances, and additional special events. Family-friendly sites this year include the African Burial Ground National Monument, the Sims Sunset Park Material Recovery Facility, and the King Manor Museum. There are plenty of happenings just for kids—such as scavenger hunts, special tours, and art-making—around the city. Check the event's website for more details and to make reservations. This event will take place rain or shine; some activities require advance registration. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: Rich Lemonie via commons.wikimedia.org
-
"PJ Masks Live!: Time to be a Hero" at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
Following the characters from the popular kid’s show, “PJ Masks Live!: A Time To Be A Hero” features Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko as they try to save everyone from trouble. This fun-filled performance at the Theater at Madison Square Garden will feature new music and songs. Check out the venue's website to see the featured show times. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: Wilton Brothers Photography
-
Lower East Side Pickle Day
In a pickle for what to do on Sunday? The Lower East Side Pickle Day will feature more than 20 picklers, live music, face painting, a pickle toss, and giant games! Don’t worry, even if you aren’t a fan of pickled food there will be other food vendors as well. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
Halloween Howl and Healthy Hound Fair in Carl Schurz Park
A Sunday isn’t complete until you watch more than 200 pups strut around in dog-sized Halloween costumes. Hosted in Carl Schurz Park, the pooches will compete to win the costume contest with fashion industry experts acting as judges. (Sunday)
Photo: carlschurzpark.org
-
Harvest Festival on Randall's Island
The annual harvest festival on Randall’s Island is back, with a fresh crop of crops! To celebrate the bounty of the earth, there will be face painting, live music, self-guided tours of the farm, and a Randall’s Island Chef Showdown. Your kids will love eating these vegetables! (Sunday)
Photo: randallsisland.org