Weekend Planner: The Top 10 Best Family Events This Weekend (October 13-15)

"The Young King" at the New Victory Theater

Take out your nicest shoes, put on your fanciest clothes, and prepare to witness the coronation of the young king. Come to the New Victory Theater to watch and engage in the Oscar Wilde classic, “The Young King.” Enjoy this interactive play as you see, touch, and discover the magic and mystery of this Australian production. On Fridays, the 7pm show will be open to the public. Stop by the 11am, 3pm, or 7pm showings on Saturdays. On Sundays, look forward to the 11am or 3pm showings. Recommended for ages 8 and up. (Beginning Friday)



Photo: Andy Ellis via slingsby.net.au