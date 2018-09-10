Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (September 14-16)

Kids Fest: Stages in the Square

Join other NYC families in Madison Square Park this Saturday for the park’s fourth annual performing arts fest for children! Throughout the day four stages will feature musical and theatrical performances, workshops, and storytelling for ages 0 through 12 and their families. Performers scheduled to appear include The Amazing Max, WonderSpark Puppets, Sammie and Tudie’s Comedy Magic Circus, LARD Dog & The Band of Shy, Mario the Maker Magician, the Kotchegna Dance Company, the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre, and others. There will also be face painting, lawn games, and much more. Plus fill up on mouth-watering grub from local eateries. madisonsquarepark.org