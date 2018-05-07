Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 11-13)

Mother's Day at Wave Hill

Celebrate the mothers in your life at the special Mother’s Day Brunch in Armor Hall of Wave Hill House. Seatings will take place at 10:30am and 1pm. Make your reservation by noon, Wednesday, May 9, to ensure a seat, by calling 718-549-3200 x395 or by emailing wavehillreservations@greatperformances.com. A valid Wave Hill Member number is required to reserve your spot at the Member prices. An outdoor option is available as well, with the opportunity to picnic on the Conifer Slope. For more information, visit wavehill.org.

image: wavehill.org