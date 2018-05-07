Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 11-13)
-
Queens Spring Fair
Enjoy all the fair’s activities! Check the website for hours; they vary by day. dreamlandamusements.com
image: queenspostmarket.com
-
NYC Holi Hai
Partake in the most colorful multi-cultural event New York City has to offer this Saturday when you attend the 9th annual Holi Hai Festival on Governors Island. Attendees will enjoy a day of live music, dance performances, and, of course, lots of food. Don’t forget to wear white! govisland.com
image: govisland.com
-
Kids Food Fest
Attention all foodies: join Westfield World Trade Center for the Kids Food Festival! This two-day food extravaganza will feature live cooking demos for kids with celebrated chefs, as well as musical performances and the Balanced Plate Scavenger Hunt. Among the culinary world celebs scheduled to attend are Aaron McCargo, Jr., Daniel Holzman of The Meatball Shop and MasterChef Junior contestants. Kids can rock out during performances from Suzi Shelton, Silva Dance Company, and more. General admission is free. Tickets for cooking demos are $25. kidsfoodfestival.com
image: facebook.com
-
Mother's Day Weekend Garden Party
Celebrate Mother’s Day in a beautiful natural setting during the New York Botanical Garden’s annual Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party. Enjoy live music, games, garden tours and walks, picnicking, crafts, a delicious brunch or supper (tickets sold separately) and more. nybg.org
image: nybg.org
-
New York Bike Jumble
Bikers of all ages will be in heaven at the New York Bike Jumble’s Park Slope event. Stop in for bargains on replacement parts, as well as sales on new and used bicycles! Your kids will love the exercise, and you’ll love the great deals. nybikejumble.com
image: nybikejumble.com
-
Potions and Planting Garden Party
This monthly event takes place on the hotel’s rooftop garden oasis Gallow Green. Families with kids age 5-10 can eat brunch and engage with their green thumbs and plenty of magic. mckittrickhotel.com
image: mckittrickhotel.com
-
Spring Fest
See sheep get sheared, wool spinning demos, pick up flower and vegetable seedlings, learn about the farm’s Community Compost Program, enjoy in-depth tours with farmers, and find out how easy recycling can be at the Con Edison Ecology booth. There will be live music, kids’ crafts, hayrides, and tasty local food on the farm. queensfarm.org
image: queensfarm.org
-
Japan Day
This Sunday, gather in the Bandshell Area at Central Park to celebrate the 12th annual Japan Day NYC. Start the day with a 4-mile mini-marathon and kids’ races, then enjoy a variety of tradition Japanese cuisine and family-friendly activities, as well as stage performances all day long. japandaynyc.org
image: japandaynyc.org
-
Mother's Day at Wave Hill
Celebrate the mothers in your life at the special Mother’s Day Brunch in Armor Hall of Wave Hill House. Seatings will take place at 10:30am and 1pm. Make your reservation by noon, Wednesday, May 9, to ensure a seat, by calling 718-549-3200 x395 or by emailing wavehillreservations@greatperformances.com. A valid Wave Hill Member number is required to reserve your spot at the Member prices. An outdoor option is available as well, with the opportunity to picnic on the Conifer Slope. For more information, visit wavehill.org.
image: wavehill.org
-
My City, My Song Family Concert
My City, My Song provides children with the opportunity to discover music from all over of the world. Sofía Rei and Sofia Tosello sing Argentine folk songs, Martha Redbone shares Native American music and dance, blending these traditions with elements of blues and funk, and Sbongiseni Duma and Tshidi Manye explore the unique harmonies and percussive sounds of South African Zulu music.
image: culturadar.com