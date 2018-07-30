Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 3-5)
-
The Gunfighter Meets his Match
Enjoy a night of fun with a performance that combines the Wild West and musicals as part of the New York Musical Festival! In this show, the Wild West is a backdrop for a tale about love, loss, and hope. Plus, it’s family-friendly. nymf.org
-
Between the Sea and Sky
Enjoy a night of mystery with “Between the Sea and Sky” as part of the New York Musical Festival. Two sisters uncover a terrible chapter of local history, but the story doesn’t end there. nymf.org
-
Black Forest Gummy Harvest
Catch the giant Gummy Tree on the High Line, and sample Black Forest’s gummies and fruit snacks bursts among the elevated park. This pop-up plant will be open on Thursday from 7-11pm and on Friday from 8:30am-11pm. blackforestusa.com
image: mediapost.com
-
Summer Streets
Take advantage of Summer Streets, the annual summer festival that gives New Yorkers the chance to stroll and play on completely traffic-free city streets. On three Saturdays in August, the New York City Department of Transportation will close seven miles of streets to cars, allowing walkers, runners, and bikers to enjoy the open space. This encouragement of healthy transportation takes place from 7am-1pm and stretches from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park. A variety of activities will take place at the five stops along the route and all are free to the public, including a zip line, free bike and roller blade rentals, fitness classes, and a dog park and agility course. nyc.gov
image: nyc.gov
-
We Are Brooklyn
Join the neighborhood for a fun-filled day packed with activities. We Are Brooklyn is presented by the Intergenerational Community Arts Council, led by Artist-in-Residence Najee Omar. Great for all ages, your family can enjoy live music, create art, play games and sports, and far more. The day includes slam poetry performances, community yoga, an Afro-Haitian dance workshop (among other dance classes), a pop-up market, a photo booth, double-dutch, and numerous other activities. eventbrite.com
-
Hindu Lamp Ceremony
The traditional Hindu lamp ceremony, or the Aarti ceremony, will be presented in Brooklyn Bridge Park this Saturday in anticipation of hurricane season. Learn more about this tradition by taking part in the ceremony as well as the percussion ensemble. Along with the ensemble, there will also be guest artists showcasing their projects. It’s sure to be an educational and cultural afternoon. brooklynbridgepark.org
image: insidernyc.com
-
Great Jazz on the Great Hill
Grab the kids, a meal, and a blanket to enjoy this free annual jazz event. Swing dance right on the grass! Enter at the Great Hill (106th Street and Central Park West). centralparknyc.org
-
Coney Island Music Festival
Enjoy awesome live music while taking a spin on the rides of Coney Island at the Coney Island Music Festival. Featured performers include Shannon Shaw, The Veldt, Pow Pow Family Band, and Public Practice. The free festival will also host lots of vendors, games, and food. cimusicfestival.com
image: kenoraonline.com
-
International Day of Friendship
Happy Friendship Day! Celebrate the warm and fuzzy feeling of having friends by celebrating at this festival and who knows–maybe even make new friends. Bring the kiddos to learn about the magic of diversity and embracing other cultures while having fun. This exciting festival kicks off with a roaring parade to get the family hyped for a great day ahead. Bring all your friends and don’t forget the sunscreen! brooklyn-usa.org
image: bklyner.com
-
Red Riding Hood: The Musical
Come and join 92Y on the journey of the high-spirited and fearless Little Red as she ventures into the country to deliver her grandmother a very special and delicious cake. Unbeknownst to Red, there is an extraordinarily hungry cake-eating wolf who will stop at nothing to get the homemade dessert. And that may include putting Red and her grandmother on the menu. With an original score and songs, 10 dancers magically bring to life the colorful and tasty characters of this timeless tale. 92y.org