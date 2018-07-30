Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 3-5)

Summer Streets

Take advantage of Summer Streets, the annual summer festival that gives New Yorkers the chance to stroll and play on completely traffic-free city streets. On three Saturdays in August, the New York City Department of Transportation will close seven miles of streets to cars, allowing walkers, runners, and bikers to enjoy the open space. This encouragement of healthy transportation takes place from 7am-1pm and stretches from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park. A variety of activities will take place at the five stops along the route and all are free to the public, including a zip line, free bike and roller blade rentals, fitness classes, and a dog park and agility course. nyc.gov

image: nyc.gov