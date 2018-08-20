Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 24-26)
-
"Studio C"
Head to this live taping of BYUtv’s Season 9 premiere of “Studio C” hosted by “Saturday Night Live’s” Kenan Thompson. BYUtv is a family entertainment network that touts funny material appropriate for all ages, and “Studio C” is a scripted comedy show designed for the entire family. Proceeds from the live taping benefit Make-A-Wish Metro New York. The show takes place at 6:30pm and again at 9:30pm. byutv.org
-
Arthur Ashe Kids Day
This Saturday, Net Generation will present Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the US Open in honor of the tennis icon. This annual event, which is the largest single-day tennis and entertainment event in the world, will feature live music by Echosmith, Kim Petras, AJ Mitchell, and more. Plus, kids will have the amazing opportunity to watch Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal–two of the top men’s players in the world–duke it out in fun exhibition matches and skills competitions! Before the stadium show, beginning at 1pm, little tennis stars can enjoy free tennis activities on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center starting at 9:30am. arthurashekidsday.com
image: kid101.com
-
Dream It's a Family Festival
Join the High Line for its Dream! It’s A Family Festival. Families with children ages 12 and under are welcome during this morning of free programming. Activities include storytime with Gail Carson Levine, bestselling author of Ella Enchanted, a musical performance from Superhero Clubhouse, art making with ArchForKids, and a mobile garden workshop. Reservations are encouraged. This event will be held rain or shine. thehighline.org
-
Brooklyn Chess Festival
Sharpen your chess skills at this fun game festival in Brooklyn! Players of all skill levels are welcome to take part in activities like learning how to play, practicing techniques, taking checkmate workshops, playing pickup games, or even challenging Chess Master Irina Krush! nycgovparks.org
image: flickr.com
-
"Pinkalicious"
Pinkalicious has a problem: She can’t stop eating pink cupcakes. As a result, she develops Pinkititis, which turns her whole body pink. Follow along in this musical adventure as she figures out how to go back to normal! pinkaliciousthemusical.com
-
Brookfield Place Tennis Open
Cheer on tennis teams at the 3rd annual Brookfield Place Tennis Open; a winner will be crowned on Thursday night. Kids and adults can both participate in free tennis clinics. brookfieldplaceny.com
image: celebzz.com
-
Brooklyn Back to School Bash
Head to Fulton Mall for FitBEAT, an all-ages dance party, and jam out with At Your Beat and Afro-Brazilian percussion band Batalá New York. Activities include jump rope, hop-scotch, chess, hackey sack, hula hoop, and more. Plus kids can take pics in the Downtown Brooklyn photo booth,You might even get to win some back-to-school swag! downtownbrooklyn.com
-
Brighton Jubilee Festival
Enjoy the final days of summer during the 42nd annual Brighton Jubilee! It’ll be a fantastic day at the beach where you can play in the waves and sand or stroll along the Riegelman Wooden Boardwalk. There will also be food stands aplenty to make sure you have enough calories to walk the three-mile boardwalk. This event will take place rain or shine. brightonbeach.com
image: bklyner.com
-
Battle of Brooklyn
Take a trolley into the past during this year’s Commemoration of the Battle of Brooklyn at Green-Wood Cemetery. The Battle of Brooklyn, the first battle of the American Revolution to be fought after the Declaration of Independence had been signed, took place in 1776. In memory of the battle, families can take a ticketed trolley tour of Green-Wood’s 478 luscious green acres, experience life during revolutionary-era New York through re-enactments and historical cooking demos, participate in the Battle of Brooklyn Parade, and take part in the closing ceremony. This event will take place rain or shine. green-wood.com
-
Fearless Fun Festival
The Fearless Fun Festival lets kids of all cultures and backgrounds to have fun together in a welcoming, positive environment. Activities include indoor and outdoor games, mini workshops focusing on mentorship, food, music, dancing, access to support groups, and far more. Proceeds go towards The CLASS Network Youth Department programming, as well as Raising H.O.P.E. initiatives. eventbrite.com