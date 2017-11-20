22 Great Thanksgiving Events For Families This Weekend

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Make sure not to miss the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that is sure to shine this holiday season with high-flying balloons, the Rockettes, Santa's sleigh, and tons celebrity appearances. The world famous parade floats down Central Park West and 77th Street before heading south along the park and swinging east at Columbus Circle until Sixth Avenue, resuming its route south until it reaches the final destination–the Macy’s on 34th Street. Be sure to get their early to grab a spot and watch all the classic floats you love like Charlie Brown, Spongebob Squarepants, and Pikachu, as well as some new favorites including Olaf, The Grinch from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" and Paw Patrol's Deputy Chase.



Photo: Macy's.com