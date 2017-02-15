Weekend Planner: Everything Families Need To Check Out (February 17-19)

Dinosaur Display at the American Museum of Natural History

Whether or not you are a fan of the dinosaurs, you should not miss the brand new exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History. The museum has just added the newest collection to its famous dinosaur halls, a 122-foot-long sauropod discovered in Patagonia, Argentina. The Museum will exhibit never-before-displayed specimens drawn from its extensive paleontology collection. These dozens of sauropod fossil bones will go on view beginning on February 17, along with elements of the very first dinosaur fossil collected by the museum 120 years ago. Most of these fossils are from the museum’s legendary Big Bone Room, where fossils of sauropods and other large dinosaurs are stored on open shelving. (Friday-Sunday)



Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Alejandro Otero/amnh.org