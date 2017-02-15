Weekend Planner: Everything Families Need To Check Out (February 17-19)
Sesame Street Live: Make A New Friend + Elizabeth Mitchell and You Are My Flower at Symphony Space + Culinary Kids Weekend, and more!
-
Sesame Street Live: “Make a New Friend” at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Sesame Street is coming to the Big Apple to perform the original show, “Make a New Friend.” Sing along with Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster as they celebrate the theme of friendship! (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: VStar Entertainment Group
-
Culinary Kids Weekend at New York Botanical Garden
Satisfy your hunger for farm-to-table cooking during Culinary Kids Weekend at the New York Botanical Garden. Kids of all ages are welcome to watch cooking demos led by the Family Garden staff, participate in activity stations and cooking workshops, and don a chef’s jacket in the Kids’ Kitchen Corner playspace. Chefs scheduled to appear include Jonah Miller and Michelle Warner. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: nybg.org
-
Elizabeth Mitchell and You Are My Flower at Symphony Space
Guitarist and folk-rocker Elizabeth Mitchell and her family band create gentle, heartfelt music that transfixes audiences of all ages with homespun renditions of great songs by musical greats Woody Guthrie, Bob Marley, The Velvet Underground, Vashti Bunyan, Gillian Welch and more. (Saturday)
Photo: symphanyspace.org
-
Losar Family Day at The Rubin Museum
Come to the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Watch a master artist create a sand mandala, build colorful butter sculptures, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music. (Sunday)
Photo: rubinmuseum.org
-
Washington’s Birthday Ball at Mount Vernon Hotel Museum
Celebrate the birth of our first president as New Yorkers would have during the 19th Century! Head to the Mount Vernon Hotel Museum to learn traditional country dances from costumed performers, toast George Washington, and enjoy historic refreshments. Plus, don’t miss the museum tour or family scavenger hunt! (Sunday)
Photo: timeout.com
-
Dinosaur Display at the American Museum of Natural History
Whether or not you are a fan of the dinosaurs, you should not miss the brand new exhibition at the American Museum of Natural History. The museum has just added the newest collection to its famous dinosaur halls, a 122-foot-long sauropod discovered in Patagonia, Argentina. The Museum will exhibit never-before-displayed specimens drawn from its extensive paleontology collection. These dozens of sauropod fossil bones will go on view beginning on February 17, along with elements of the very first dinosaur fossil collected by the museum 120 years ago. Most of these fossils are from the museum’s legendary Big Bone Room, where fossils of sauropods and other large dinosaurs are stored on open shelving. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Alejandro Otero/amnh.org
-
The Presidency Project at New York Historical Society
What does it mean to be president? To answer this question, the New York Historical Society launched “The Presidency Project,” a museum-wide educational initiative that encourages the public to explore the role, powers, and responsibilities of the U.S. presidency. Experience a series of installations, programs, and educational opportunities through May 2017 that examine and contemplate the most important job in America. Special installations include “The First Inauguration: George Washington’s 1789 Ceremony at Federal Hall” and “We the People.” (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: nyhistory.org
-
Crafty Afternoons: Rockets at Columbus Library
Celebrate Black History Month at the New York Public Library this Friday by building rockets in honor of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel in space. This exciting craft is recommended for ages 3 and up. (Friday)
Photo: nypl.org
-
The Adventures of Kid and Kaila Beat Box Workshop at La MaMa Kids
This Saturday, catch “beat-rhyming” duo Kid Lucky and Kaila Mullady at La MaMa. NYC natives, the pair combine beatboxing, rapping, spoken word, scatting, and vocal sound effects to create an awesome display of vocal abilities that translate into amazing songs and a good time! Their signature technique is a new vocal style called beat-rhyming–the combination of beatboxing and rhyme flow, or ‘floetry.’ The duo explores all realms of American music, including hip hop and electronic music (like trap and techno), to funk, jazz, rock, and soul. (Saturday)
Photo: lamama.org
-
Baby Got Bach at The 92Y
Music is an important part of early education and 92Y is offering a chance for kids to interactively learn something about the old time classics. The musical night starts with the Back Stage Up Front, allowing kids to get hands-on experiences with musical instruments and play together on percussion instruments at a Jam Session. World class musicians led by pianist Orili Shaham will take the stage and deliver the Main Stage Concert, giving the audience a great listening tour of the fantastic live music. (Saturday)
Photo: 92y.org