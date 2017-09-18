Weekend Planner: Every Great Event For Families This Weekend (September 22-24)

24th Annual Bus Festival At New York Transit Museum

An annual NYC classic, the New York Transit Museum’s Bus Festival provides the perfect opportunity to introduce children to vintage city buses. This day-long fest will feature more than a dozen vehicles including “Betsy,” a double decker bus from the ’30s, 1958’s Bus 9098, which was the first bus in the city equipped with sliding windows, and the Tunnel Wrecker, an emergency vehicle designed to remove disabled buses and cars out of tunnels. Remember, admission to the Transit Museum is only $1 (per person) all day!



Photo: nytransitmuseum.org