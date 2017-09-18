Weekend Planner: Every Great Event For Families This Weekend (September 22-24)
Our favorite 10 events happening all over NYC this weekend.
-
2017 NYC Honey Fest On Rockaway Beach
Rockaway Beach will be buzzin’ this Saturday during the 7th annual NYC Honey Fest! This year, this bee-utiful festival will feature honey tastings from local hives such as Andrew’s Honey, Irish Bee, Brooklyn Grange, Honey Gramz, and others. Activities for children include face painting, bee-hat and costume making, honey extraction demos, interactive activity stations, a honey-tasting contest, and a raffle.
Photo: nychoneyweek.com
-
24th Annual Bus Festival At New York Transit Museum
An annual NYC classic, the New York Transit Museum’s Bus Festival provides the perfect opportunity to introduce children to vintage city buses. This day-long fest will feature more than a dozen vehicles including “Betsy,” a double decker bus from the ’30s, 1958’s Bus 9098, which was the first bus in the city equipped with sliding windows, and the Tunnel Wrecker, an emergency vehicle designed to remove disabled buses and cars out of tunnels. Remember, admission to the Transit Museum is only $1 (per person) all day!
Photo: nytransitmuseum.org
-
Mid-Autumn Moon Family Festival At The Museum Of Chinese In America
The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) is celebrating the harvest season with a Mid-Autumn Moon Festival this Saturday! Spend the afternoon eating mooncakes and making inedible ones out of Play-Doh, going on a moon scavenger hunt, making a paper tea light lantern, enjoying a harvest moon picnic, and much more! There will also be a special performance by Chinese Theatre Works and plenty of arts and crafts activities.
Photo: mocanyc.org
-
35th Annual Queens County Fair At Queens County Farm Museum
A traditional county fair in NYC? That’s right! Visit the Queens County Farm Museum this weekend for the 35th Annual Queens County Fair. Don’t miss the pig races, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games, or the pie-eating and corn-husking contests. There will be entertainment for kids of all ages, live music and dancing at the Bavarian Garden, and for an additional fee you can explore the Amazing Maize Maze—the farm’s three-acre corn maze! Admission does not include the Amazing Maize Maze, carnival rides, midway games, and other various activities.
Photo: queensfarm.org
-
World Maker Faire 2017 At New York Hall Of Science
At the 8th annual World Maker Faire, makers will be sharing everything from robotics to food-making to DIY crafting in what has become the greatest show (and tell) on Earth. Be sure to buy a ticket and drop by to learn what innovations are shaping the future and meet the people behind them.
Photo: makerfaire.com
-
Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day Live
Smithsonian Magazine is hosting their annual Museum Day Live! The celebration offers free admission for two people at a wide variety of museums and institutions. Check out their website to see participating museums.
Photo: smithsonianmag.com
-
Family Day At The Rolex Central Park Horse Show
Head to Central Park for Family Day at the Rolex Central Park Horse Show and enjoy all the free horse activities and dog activities that your family is sure to love! Take delight in horse hobbying, pony rides, pony games, interactive pony grooming, and many more fun activities. Families can also enjoy a Land Rover kids car course and a chance to meet many celebrity dogs including Chloe the Mini Frenchie.
Photo: equestriantravels.com
-
“Rhoda And The Fossil Hunt” At American Museum Of Natural History
See the premiere of family-friendly lyrical Opera “Rhoda and the Fossil Hunt” at The American Museum of Natural History. The performance is free with museum admission. Check out their website to reserve your tickets.
Photo: osopera.org
-
The Atrium Season Launch At Lincoln Center
Help Lincoln Center Kids kick off their season of free programming at the David Rubenstein Atrium. Begin the day with say-along stories with children’s author Todd Tarpley. Then get up and dance with the NYC-based band Spanglish Fly. Move as they take you on journey through Latin Boogaloo, a musical and dance craze familiar to Spanish Harlem in the 1960’s.
Photo: lincolncenter.org
-
Astor Alive Performing Arts Festival At Astor Place
For a day of creativity, visit the annual Astor Alive Performing Arts Festival. Don’t miss performances by Blue Man Group Drum-Off, Bowery Poetry, Joe’s Pub at the Public, and many more. Enjoy the many free performances from one of the two stages or the many workshops, activities, and pop-up.
Photo: astorplace.nyc