Women's Empowerment Festival

Join the Children’s Museum of Manhattan for a weekend full of events. Kids can create their own stop-motion films while learning about female directors, be inspired by the art of Xenobia Bailey, hear a reading from Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls, learn what it takes to become a ballerina from members of the American Ballet Theatre, and even more. Read the website carefully: Some events are drop-in and some require registering beforehand, and the age ranges suggested for each event varies. Also, all of the events operate on shifts and repeat throughout the day. cmom.org

image: cmom.org