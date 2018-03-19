Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 23-25)
-
Hup
At Lincoln Center’s Hup, your average musical quartet is a little bit more fun. Designed for the youngest children, this live orchestral experience engages with spunk; even sleepy kids won’t be able to miss the raccoon when it enters the scene! A fantastic way to expose babies to classical music, the playful program will be sure to entertain both kid and parent. Check the website for performance days with multiple times. lincolncenter.org
image: lincolncenter.org
-
Final Reel
Parallel Exit’s new show features a historian who discovers silent films that people thought had been lost forever, then accidentally steps into the silent film’s world, only to fall in love. Saturday has a showing at both 2pm and 8pm. finalreel.com
image: finalreel.com
-
PAW Patrol Live
The PAW Patrol is on a roll to NYC. PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will stop at the Theater at Madison Square Garden from Thursday, March 22 through Sunday, March 25. Join your favorite PAW Patrol pups for a dynamic show as they embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover a hidden treasure. No job is too big and no pup is too small as they travel from the small screen to the big stage for a sensational show. msg.com
-
Funhouse
At this interactive book fair, kids can pair up with artists to collaborate and make one-of-a-kind books that will be assembled on site. There is also a Sideshow Talk Series (be sure to RSVP!) where artists talk about DIY work and the illustration industry as well as Comic Zine workshops for ages 15 and up, where kids can learn how to create their own zines, which will be printed and assembled during the workshop. eventbrite.com
-
A Fool's Errand
This weekend, join the Brooklyn Academy of Music for the U.S. premiere of Jamie Adkins’ “A Fool’s Errand.” This physical comedy production follows clowning extraordinaire Adkins as he discovers the transformative power of friendship. Tuba player and composer Julie Houle’s musical accompaniment pairs with Adkins’ slapstick expertise to create a show that ages 5 and up won’t soon forget. bam.org
image: bam.org
-
TNF's Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Fun
Think ‘N’ Fun NYC is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in Riverside Park and all are invited! Participants will receive a bunny basket for collecting eggs, TNF bunny ears, and a photo op with the TNF Easter Bunny. Hunts will occur in five waves. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
-
March Against Gun Violence
The museum will join with the March For Our Lives movement and conduct a smaller, family-friendly, child-safe march. Kids will make signs, learn chants, and gather. Parents must stay with their children at all times. Be sure to RSVP. brooklynkids.org
image: eventbrite.com
-
Macy's Flower Show
Herald the coming of spring at Macy’s annual Flower Show, this year themed “Once Upon A Springtime.” Don’t miss the ornate arrangements of flowers and greenery as the department store becomes a lush indoor garden, or the special programming which will include live music and children’s activities. Sunday is Family Fun Day, and starting at 1pm families are invited to a Dino Dance Party, a Princess Peppa Pig meet-and-greet, and an organic snack tasting from Happy Family Brands. macys.com
image: businesswire.com
-
Freedom Art Jam
Join the Jewish Museum for its annual Passover bash, featuring art, music, and dancing! Rock out to jams from ShirLaLa, create a ceremonial object for your Seder plate, contribute to a massive Passover Pattern wall, explore the Museum’s galleries, and more. thejewishmuseum.org
image: thejewishmuseum.org
-
Women's Empowerment Festival
Join the Children’s Museum of Manhattan for a weekend full of events. Kids can create their own stop-motion films while learning about female directors, be inspired by the art of Xenobia Bailey, hear a reading from Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls, learn what it takes to become a ballerina from members of the American Ballet Theatre, and even more. Read the website carefully: Some events are drop-in and some require registering beforehand, and the age ranges suggested for each event varies. Also, all of the events operate on shifts and repeat throughout the day. cmom.org
image: cmom.org