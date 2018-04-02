Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (April 6-8)
Dream Machine
Dream Machine, an interactive experience for individuals, comes to Brooklyn for a limited time. Inspired by dreams, but made for reality, this surreal-powered playground allows you to let your imagination run wild. The experience is designed to be tactile and shareable so bring your friends and family along. It will be something you can only dream about! Individuals under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. visitdreammachine.com
Annual Shearing of the Heather Celebration
Take your kids to the annual heather shearing, where they can learn all about why Fort Tryon has the largest heath and heather collection in the northeast and how to propagate their own heathers from shearing clippings. The event will include flower-themed crafts, boutonniere creation, face painting, and far more. nycgovparks.org
image: nycparks.gov
The Egg House Pop-Up
Be sure to stop in this pop-up while it’s around! Egg-spect an Instagrammable atmosphere, with an interactive design that’ll have kids begging to take pictures. You can sample some meals (or buy bigger ones for yourself), shop for gifts, and much more. The six rooms of installations make for an egg-citing adventure for eaters of all ages. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
Children's Carnival
Head back to the Queens County Farm for another year at the Children’s Carnival. These two weekends will be jam-packed with hayrides, games, carnival rides, and prizes. There will also be plenty of food available on site. queensfarm.org
image: queensfarm.org
Prospect Park Opening Weekend
Enjoy the beginning of spring with lots of fun events, including an old-fashioned baseball game, a parade, scavenger hunts, and carousel rides! For a complete list of activities, visit prospectpark.org. Some events require advance registration; all events are hosted by the Prospect Park Alliance. prospectpark.org
Brick Fest Live
At Brick Fest Live, kids can go on all kinds of Lego-built adventures. Activities include building a UV-reactive city under black lights, checking out a 7-foot-tall Woody, building and racing Lego cars, and far more. Check the website for all the events. nysci.org
image: nysci.org
"The Little Red Fish"
In this performance, Jeje brings his pet fish along to the library when he goes with his grandfather. Jeje then has to travel through the world of books when his friendly fish escapes between their pages. This puppet adventure is sure to delight kids of all ages. All show dates have an 11am and a 2pm performance. nycchildrenstheater.org
image: nycchildrenstheater.org
Spring Family Day: The Power of Music and You
Bring the whole family together for this free Carnegie Hall event. Families can build handmade instruments, sing and dance with professional musicians, work on a mural, and far more. Check their website for a full list of activities. carnegiehall.org
image: carnegiehall.org
Go Out and Play
Remember the older games: Stoopball, jump rope, jacks, and more? Join the museum to play these 100-year-old games again just how they used to be played in the Lower East Side. eldridgestreet.org
image: eldridgestreet.org
Are You My Mother?
Based on the classic picture book, this whimsical musical adventure follows Baby Bird in her quest to find her mother. tribecapac.org
image: tribecapac.org