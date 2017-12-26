Weekend Planner: The Best 10 Events For Families This Weekend (December 29-31)

New Year's Eve in Prospect Park

Are you still looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? This year, ring in the New Year by viewing a spectacular firework display in Prospect Park, and help kickoff the Park’s 151st anniversary! The festive celebration includes live performances and tasty hot chocolate that will help keep the family warm into the New Year. Don’t forget your blanket! Registration required. (Sunday)



Photo: Noel Hefele via eventbrite.com