Weekend Planner: The Best 10 Events For Families This Weekend (December 29-31)
Gear up for New Year’s Eve weekend with these family-friendly events!
ReMake the Holidays at New York Hall of Science
During this four-day event, families can get their fill of holiday arts and crafts at the New York Hall of Science. Each day’s activities are centered around a different theme (textiles, paper, plastic, and wood). Activities include making paper lanterns, colorful glue sun catchers, wooden puzzles, plastic straw creations, stuffed animals from recycled t-shirts, snowflake patterns, and much more. Plus, every day Bill Bywater will be on-hand for ice sculpting demos and workshops and Skraptacular will join visitors for daily crafting sessions. (Wednesday-Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
"The Enlightenment of Mr. Mole" at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture
The Schoolhouse Theater, a nonprofit organization, is putting on a production of “The Enlightenment of Mr. Mole” at The Sheen Center that is perfect for kids of all ages. The production, based on Kenneth Graham’s “Wind in the Willows,” is a winning combination of comedy, adventure, and fun. Show times vary, see website for details. (Thursday-Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
"Scrooge & Gilbert & Sullivan" at Riverside Theatre
Families looking to indulge in some holiday theatre performances will love Amore Opera’s “Scrooge & Gilbert & Sullivan,” a unique take on the classic “Christmas Carol.” (Thursday-Sunday)
Photo: amoreopera.org
Kwanzaa 2017 at the American Museum of Natural History
The American Museum of Natural History invites you and your family to celebrate Kwanzaa at the museum. For the holiday’s 39th anniversary, the museum will be throwing a posh party with raffles, live music, and dance performances. Storyteller Linda Hume will host the event, which includes an appearance by the a cappella group The Persuasions and the sounds of the Brooklyn United Marching Band and Vy Higginsen’s Sing Harlem Choir. (Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
New Year's Eve Extravaganza at the Children's Museum of Manhattan
Celebrate the New Year with CMOM! Kids can make party hats, glasses, and noisemakers, as well as participate in an afternoon ball drop on New Year's Eve. Make sure to sign up an hour before the event starts, as sign up is required for entry. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: cmom.org
New Year's Eve Celebration at the Children's Museum of the Arts
Celebrate the birth of 2018 at CMA! Families who don’t have the energy to wait for the ball to drop at midnight can participate in a countdown at noon, as well as various workshops like clay firework sculpting, a gallery workshop on self reflection, masquerade mask making, 2018 calendar making, and more! (Sunday)
Photo: cmany.org
New Year's Eve Cruise at Pier 81
Enjoy the final moments of 2017 with an evening cruise with the family! The entire family can hop aboard the New York Water Taxi and sail into the New Year while enjoying a festive meal. Grown-ups and little ones will be treated to lively entertainment, the stunning city skyline, and a buffet spread fit for royalty. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
NYRR Midnight Run in Central Park
Sprint into the new year with the NYRR Midnight Run! This four-miler will begin when the clock strikes midnight, and participants will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display. Starting at 10pm, there will be DJs, neon face painting, strobe lights, and fun photo ops in the park’s Rumsey Playfield. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
New Year's Eve in Prospect Park
Are you still looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? This year, ring in the New Year by viewing a spectacular firework display in Prospect Park, and help kickoff the Park’s 151st anniversary! The festive celebration includes live performances and tasty hot chocolate that will help keep the family warm into the New Year. Don’t forget your blanket! Registration required. (Sunday)
Photo: Noel Hefele via eventbrite.com
"The Snow Queen" at the New Ohio Theatre
Blessed Unrest, a experimental physical theatre ensemble, is celebrating another holiday season at the New Ohio Theatre with a performance of “The Snow Queen,” their adaptation of a classic tale by Hans Christian Andersen. (Beginning Sunday)
Photo: blessedunrest.org