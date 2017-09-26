21 Ways To Help Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico And The US Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, a commonwealth of the United States, has endured heartbreaking devastation from Hurricane Maria, resulting in a humanitarian crisis that has left millions of American citizens with no safe drinking water or electricity. Homes, businesses, and land have been destroyed, and the island is struggling to put itself back together after what some have called “apocalyptic devastation.” Here are 21 ways that you can donate both money and supplies to relief efforts right now.

Know Where You’re Sending Your Money

Before giving money to a charity, make sure to check its credentials to avoid scammers. Websites like Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or Better Business Bureau are helpful, though keep in mind that some smaller charities may not be included in their databases.

Donate, Donate, Donate

Send Supplies

According to PBS, the government of Puerto Rico has outlined how people can send emergency and construction supplies to the region, which you can view here. The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) is also accepting donations.

