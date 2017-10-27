7 Veteran’s Day Events Honoring Military Veterans And Their Families

The New York City Veterans Day Parade

One of the largest national recognitions of honoring service is the NYC Veteran's Day Parade. The event, which has been in place since 1919 after the end of World War I, happens every November 11--no matter the weather. Tens of thousands of marchers, including veterans, military units, businesses, high school bands, and a variety of floats, fill the streets of 5th Avenue. The parade runs from 26th Street (Madison Square Park) all the way up to 52nd Street. This year's parade marks the centennial of America's entry into the First World War (1917-2017).



5th Avenue between 26th St-52 Streets, 11:15am-3:30pm, uwvc.org



Photo: AL.com