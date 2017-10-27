7 Veteran’s Day Events Honoring Military Veterans And Their Families
Spend your holiday honoring men and women in uniform at any of these great local events.
On Sunday November 11, NYC takes the day to honor those who have served in our military and fought to protect our great nation. We recognize their bravery and commitment to their country through a variety of events and tributes, from parties to parades.
-
The New York City Veterans Day Parade
One of the largest national recognitions of honoring service is the NYC Veteran's Day Parade. The event, which has been in place since 1919 after the end of World War I, happens every November 11--no matter the weather. Tens of thousands of marchers, including veterans, military units, businesses, high school bands, and a variety of floats, fill the streets of 5th Avenue. The parade runs from 26th Street (Madison Square Park) all the way up to 52nd Street. This year's parade marks the centennial of America's entry into the First World War (1917-2017).
5th Avenue between 26th St-52 Streets, 11:15am-3:30pm, uwvc.org
Photo: AL.com
-
Eternal Light Memorial Wreath Laying Ceremony
Before the big parade, officials, veterans, their families, and those currently serving in the armed forces gather around the Eternal Light Memorial Flagpole in Madison Square Park and lay wreaths to commemorate veterans. The flagpole serves as a landmark because it marks the site where soldiers came back to in New York after WWI.
Madison Square Park, 11 Madison Ave, 10am-11am, uwvc.org
Photo: 6sqft.com
-
Veterans Unity Resource Expo and Americanteen Parade After-Party
The United War Veterans Council is hosting an expo featuring veteran's speaking about their experiences, plus the Valley Forge Military Academy is having a reunion and an all veterans stand-up comedy show! This event is free and open to the public.
4 West 43rd Street, Expo 12-4pm, After-Party 4-9pm, uwvc.org
Photo: uwvc.org
-
Veterans Village
During this year's Veterans Day honorary events, there will be a street fair with displays, booths, and plenty of musical performances. This Veterans Village Festival will take place from 12-4pm along 53rd Street and 6th Avenue. Don't miss out on this free public event!
uwvc.org
Photo: uwvc.org
-
Heroes Meet Heroes
This free Veterans Week event brings together various heroes from our nation. U.S. active duty military and veterans will have the opportunity to meet U.S. Olympians, as will guests of the event. There will be refreshments there to enjoy as well as Sunday afternoon football is broadcast for everyone to watch. Special guest speakers include Paul W. Bucha, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Cedric Jones, athletic director of the New York Athletic Club and former NFL star, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Donna Verona.
New York Athletic Club, 180 Central Park South, November 12, 1pm-4pm.
Photo: Veteran's Advantage
-
A Night of Heroes and Heritage: The Paladin Award Recognition
Come join a special evening to honor heroic veterans of the 65th Infantry Regiment of Puerto Rico, Iraq/Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, NYPD, FDNY, and corrections officers. The event will feature food, a live DJ, and an open bar. Part of the night include giving out The Paladin Award. Special guests include current and former Governors of Puerto Rico. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Puerto Rico Hurricane relief.
Marina del Rey Caterers,1 Marina Drive, The Bronx, November 12, 5-11pm, 914-329-0338, uwvc.org.
Photo: uwvg.org
-
Veterans Mass
St. Patrick's Cathedral invites all veterans and their families to come join in on a honorary mass service for those who have served their country's military services. The mass takes place on Sunday, November 5 from 10am-12pm.
St. Patrick's Cathedral at 460 Madison Avenue, November 5, 10am-12pm, uwvc.org
Photo: CBS New York