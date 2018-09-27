UrbanSitter Is Here To Help You Understand Babysitting Rates In NYC

Wondering about babysitting rates in popular Manhattan and Brooklyn neighborhoods? UrbanSitter has the key stats parents need to know

Finding a childcare provider that you can trust–whether it’s a babysitter, a nanny, and au pair, or a childcare program–is one of the biggest challenges that NYC parents go through. The search can be daunting, and once you’ve found an option you’re comfortable with, the issue of negotiating compensation with a sitter or nanny can be hard to know how to approach. Enter UrbanSitter.

UrbanSitter is an app that helps parents connect with trusted and vetted sitters in their communities. Their Sitter Lists show the most popular, highly-reviewed sitters as rated by parents in your school, neighborhood, church, or parents, group; parents can choose to become a member of the service or to pay as they go. And one very important factor is that app lets you schedule payments as well so you never have to deal with counting cash at the door at the end of an evening out.

When it comes to the rate: Sitters on UrbanSitter set their own rates and that can depend on a number of factors (location, experience level, special skills, number of kids, etc), however, in an effort to help NYC moms and dads, UrbanSitter is sharing insights into high- and low-end pricing for sitters in popular New York City neighborhoods for families (think Uptown on both sides of the Park, Battery Park, and Brooklyn ‘hoods like Park Slope and Brooklyn Heights).

Below are the hourly babysitting rates for popular areas of Manhattan and Brooklyn, as complied by our friends at UrbanSitter. In red you will find the most expensive rates and green are the least expensive.

UrbanSitter Babysitting Rates in NYC:

UES UWS Battery Park/Tribeca Brooklyn All NYC 1 child $17.22 $17.56 $17.20 $17.34 $16.84 2+ children $20.58 $20.48 $19.85 $20.14 $19.31

To learn more about UrbanSitter, visit urbansitter.com!