The Ultimate Family Guide To Downtown Manhattan Real Estate

Downtown Manhattan is the perfect place to move for the whole family to enjoy the views and the great location near so many cultural attractions, parks, schools, and more. We’ve created a selective guide to some of the most beautiful and family-friendly homes throughout the hottest neighborhoods for family’s in lower Manhattan that you’ll absolutely fall in love with!

HUDSON YARDS

Fifteen Hudson Yards

11th Avenue & 30th Street

livehudsonyards.com

The excitement about the Hudson Yards development, which comprises more than 18 million square feet of mixed-use development, is palpable around town, and the team at Fifteen Hudson Yards are sure their collection of 285 one- to four-bedroom condominium residences will please families. The details such as white oak flooring and kitchen appliances by Miele are just the start. The building offers 40,000 square feet of amenities such as an entire floor dedicated to wellness, including an aquatics center with a 75-ft-long swimming pool, private spa with treatment rooms, and a sun-filled children’s imagination center. Families will want to be part of the evolution of this neighborhood, which will have more than 100 shops and restaurants, including New York City’s first Neiman Marcus, and a new 750-seat public school.

TRIBECA

30 Warren

30warren.com

If you’re a lucky owner of one of the 23 thoughtfully designed residences in this condo building in the heart of Tribeca, you’ll get to live in a home accented by oversize picture windows, open floorplans, soaring ceilings, and bespoke cabinet details hand-finished and fabricated in the Hudson Valley. Best of all, residents of this 12-story building will have access to a full suite of amenities such as bicycle storage, a laundry room, and a full-time attended lobby. Families will love the specially-designed playroom, situated adjacent to the fitness center, which features a plethora of toys and carved out niches designed to engage the senses and encourage movement.

Six Cortlandt Alley

sixcortlandtalley.com

Located on a picturesque alley, Six Cortlandt Alley is a renovated reimagining of an Italianate five-story building built in 1852. This architectural marvel has been meticulously restored and converted into five expansive, full-floor four-bedroom residences, including two penthouse homes with gracious private outdoor spaces. This building features generously proportioned lofts with ample space ideally suited for families, including open chef’s kitchens with a Wolf appliance suite and multiple luxurious bathrooms. Other perks includes a full suite of amenities such as a cyber doorman, fitness center, resident’s lounge, package room, and private storage.

30 Park Place

thirtyparkplace.com

If you’re looking to live high above the streets of Tribeca, 30 Park Place is the tallest condominium tower Downtown to grace the skyline. This means panoramic views and that’s just the beginning: The building features nearly 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a 38th floor children’s playroom designed by the Roto Group. From building blocks to “campfires” with teepees, this will be a space your family spends lots of time in. Nearby, there’s a screening room and catering kitchen and additional amenities include a sunlit 75-ft swimming pool. As residents you’ll also have access to a full suite of hotel services managed by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, located right below the private residences.

11 Beach Street

11beachst.com

One of the best parts about 11 Beach Street is the gorgeous playroom designed by starchitect Thomas Juul. In addition, residences at this plum Tribeca address are configured ideally for large families, with such features as spacious kitchens with double refrigerators and dishwashers, dual master bathrooms in select units (for busy working parents), and oversized laundry rooms.

111 Murray Street

111murray.com

At 800 feet tall, 111 Murray Street is a sculptural residential tower that’s redefining the design landscape of Lower Manhattan. At 64 stories high, the condo tower features 157 one- to five-bedroom residences and more than 20,000 square feet of amenity space. From a David Rockwell–designed children’s playroom and teen arcade room to a Turkish hammam, private jet concierge service, and a resident-only Drybar, 111 Murray has upped the amenities game. Spanning over two floors, residents can take a dip in a 75-ft lap pool, spend the afternoon at the children’s splash pool that features interactive water jets, or just relax in a 4,375-square-ft private garden.

70 Vestry

70vestry.com

Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, with interiors and amenities by AD100 designer Daniel Romualdez, 70 Vestry is going to thrill kids thanks to the Block at 70 Vestry, a children’s playroom designed to engage children through interactive activities including an art area, climbing structure, ball pit, slide, magnetic wall, and farmers’ market. Other amenities include a wellness level featuring a squash court, 82-foot lap pool, sauna and steam rooms, yoga/Pilates studio, and a fitness club. Additional amenities include a library, café, billiards room, lounge, and dining suite, and not to be left out, the family pooch can head straight to the building’s Dog City pet spa for daycare, grooming, boarding, and walking services.

GRAMERCY PARK

Gramercy Square

225 East 19th Street

gramercysquare.com

Ensconced in its own park-like oasis, Gramercy Square is a full-service condominium in one of the family-friendliest neighborhoods in town. Here, four architecturally distinct buildings are interconnected by an idyllic central garden and an expansive private amenities club. The buildings include studios to four-bedroom homes as well as landscaped garden residences and dramatic penthouses. Wellness is the key element of amenities here, including a 75-ft lap pool. There’s also a children’s playroom, treatment salon, yoga studio, and a private meditation sanctuary designed by MNDFL, New York’s premier meditation studio.

121 East 22nd Street

121e22nd.com

Developed by Toll Brothers City Living, this is the first residential building in the city designed by Rem Koolhaas’ world-renowned architectural firm OMA. Located at the crossing of the Gramercy Park and Flatiron neighborhoods, this 18-story building, which is expected to be complete in early 2019, features 140 residences and a wide array of amenities, including an indoor pool, rooftop terrace with fire pit and grill, a private dining room and catering kitchen, fitness center, screening room, and children’s playroom.

FINANCIAL DISTRICT

50 West

50westnyc.com

Designed by architect Helmut Jahn, 50 West soars at over 780 feet tall and adds a remarkably innovative modern accent to the neighborhood. Within its 64 stories, 50 West offers a wide variety of expansive layouts ranging from one bedrooms to five bedrooms and spacious duplexes to unique penthouses. Double-height living rooms are featured throughout the tower. Live here and you’ll experience four floors devoted to a comprehensive suite of amenities, including a state-of-the-art Fitness Center, Water Club, and a variety of kid and teen recreation spaces. In addition, you can always host your kid’s next birthday party at the Observatory, a 64th floor outdoor entertaining space that offers panoramic views of New York City’s iconic sites and skyline.

100 Barcley

100barclay.com

Art Deco architecture awaits at 100 Barclay, a building which was among the first skyscrapers designed by Ralph Walker between 1923 and 1927. Families will delight in the 157 loft-like residences ranging from two to five bedrooms and all of which feature bespoke finishes. The amenities are luxe, too, with over 40,000 square feet of amenities here, including an 82-foot heated lap pool with an adjacent children’s pool, a lounge with a media room, a children’s playroom, four terraces, and a fitness studio.

MADISON SQUARE PARK

88 & 90 Lexington Avenue

88and90lex.com

The old and the new come together in this stunning merger of a pre-war building and a modern post-war building at 88 and 90 Lexington Avenue. Located just a few blocks from Madison Square Park to the West and Gramercy Park to the East, this building offers multiple choices of apartment sizes, ranging from studios to four-bedrooms. Families will love the building’s thoughtful mix of amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, children’s playroom, and private cinema.

212 Fifth Avenue

212fifthavenue.com

Formerly a commercial building—and one of New York City’s first skyscrapers—212 Fifth Avenue is now a 48-unit luxury residence in a picture-perfect location for families, as it’s right in the heart of Madison Square Park and the Flatiron District. Apartments in this elegant building feature sweeping oversized windows with excellent light exposure and city views, Calacatta marble countertops, galleried hallways, custom-molded wood cabinets, and state-of-the-art kitchen appliances designed by Gaggenau. Loft-like living rooms are a focal point, as are fully-integrated kitchens, master bedroom suite retreats, dedicated en suite bathrooms for all other bedrooms, powder rooms, and smart home technology. Amenities are plentiful and include a golf simulator, playroom, and game room.

Madison Square Tower

45 East 22nd Street

madisonsquaretower.com

You won’t find a taller building between Midtown and Lower Manhattan than Madison Square Park Tower, which rises to a glorious 777 feet high. At this 65-story condominium located next to Madison Square Park, residents can indulge in five full floors of amenities geared towards every age, including a library with adjoining garden, children’s playroom, fitness center, and a full-floor entertainment suite with a demonstration kitchen, catering kitchen, and beautifully appointed seating area.

WEST VILLAGE

The Shephard

275 West 10th Street

275w10.com

At this 12-story luxury condominium, original features such as barrel-vaulted ceilings have been restored to pay homage to the building’s storied past as a 12-unit warehouse originally constructed in 1896, all the while transforming it into the ultimate in modernity. Kids of all ages will love the amenities here, which include a game room with a custom ping pong table and vintage arcade games as well as a screening room for families to gather and watch movies. The Residents’ Club offers extra space for parents and children to work, study, or relax and play games. The building also features an indoor half basketball court and a bouldering wall for rock climbing.

EAST VILLAGE

Steiner East Village

438 East 12th Street

steinereastvillage.com

The classic loft-style interiors at Steiner East Village offer 10-ft-plus ceiling heights, oversized windows, exquisite marble finishes, wide plank floors, top-of-the-line appliances, and an abundance of light and air. This seven-story 82-unit condominium building’s newly completed amenity spaces, encompassing over 16,000 square feet, include a 50-ft indoor pool, lush garden, 2,000-square-ft fitness center, sauna, steam room, children’s playroom, and a 4,000-square-ft common roof deck with stunning protected views.

SOHO

70 Charlton

70charlton.com

This 22-story luxury residential development located right between SoHo and Tribeca is the first for the neighborhood and features two wings connected by an enclosed breezeway overlooking a lushly landscaped courtyard. Perfectly situated for city families, the 92 residences here feature graciously-sized spaces with private en suite bathrooms and generous closets, Miele appliances, and washer and vented dryer in every home. Residents also have access to a bevy of amenities such as a children’s playroom, indoor saltwater pool, spa, private fitness center, and a basketball court.