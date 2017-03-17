The Chicest New Stroller: Silver Cross Wave

The new Silver Cross Wave stroller is a posh pram from across the pond–and it’s the perfect mix of style and function

Just launched this month, the Silver Cross Wave stroller offers an ultra-sleek look, British sensibility, and an irresistible slate of premium features. This posh pram sports ultra-chic details–like a sleek silver frame and color options with names like Sable, Granite, Midnight Blue, and Claret–paired with top-tier quality and functionality.

The all-in-one Wave system includes the stroller frame, bassinet, and seat—which means its easy to re-configure as your child grows or if you add another baby to your family. With the patented One Plus One connection system, it’s a breeze to transition the stroller from single to tandem configuration, and the system can be used as a single, in tandem with the reversible seat and bassinet, or with twins in two bassinets or seats; in total, the Wave can accommodate up to two children with a combined weight of 100 lbs.

The Wave also comes complete with an extra-large storage basket that holds up to 33 lbs.

“The Wave system was specifically conceived, crafted and outfitted with the needs and penchants of today’s discerning parents in mind,” says Silver Cross CEO Nick Paxton. “For 140 years Silver Cross has created stunning products that deliver superior performance, and the Wave is the modern and sophisticated culmination of decades of design and development work.”

And if you’re looking to even further maximize your style game and the special features of the Wave, accessories are available to add on separately–like a color-coordinated tandem seat and bassinet, lower car seat adapters, a luxury changing bag, and a premium footmuff.

The Wave retails for $1,299; learn more at silvercrossus.com!

