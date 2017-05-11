The 2017 Innovation Award Winners From The JPMA

The standard bearer for product innovation in the baby industry announced the winners of their annual awards yesterday, recognizing a diverse mix of new products with the potential to offer original, helpful and truly innovative everyday solutions to new and expectant parents.

The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) announced the winners of their annual Innovation Awards at the JPMA Baby Show, taking place this year in Anaheim, CA.

This year’s Best In Show Award was mifold, whose tagline is “the Grab-and-Go Booster seat,” reflecting its radically compact structure that’s about 10-times smaller than an average booster.

The other winners include the most promising products in nine baby product -related categories from Strollers to Nursery to Play/Entertainment. There were also three Honorable Mentions given to products whose promise the judges also wanted to recognize. They were all close runners-up in their respective product categories.

“Our Innovation Award winners indicate two important trends that are emerging in our industry. First, we’re seeing outstanding innovation at an accessible price point, and second, on the opposite end of the spectrum, we’re seeing products that literally do it all for parents,” says Kelly Mariotti, Executive Director of the JPMA.

The JPMA Baby Show is a joint effort of the JPMA and Family Media. The event in Anaheim is a trade show which will also feature special consumer day (the Anaheim Baby Show) for expectant and new parents this Saturday, from 10am-4pm, at the Anaheim Convention Center, where people will be able to discovery and learn about the Innovation Award winners along with products and services from over 300 vendors. For more information about the JPMA Baby Show, and the Anaheim Baby Show visit jpmababyshow.org and jpmababyshow.org/consumers/home.

In addition to this week’s JPMA Baby Show and the Anaheim Baby Show, the JPMA and Family Media are producing the three largest consumer show’s for new and expectant parents in the country this year: The New York Baby Show (coming up on May 20-21), the Chicago Baby Show (August 26-27), and the LA Baby Show (November 4-5).

Here is the list of the 2017 Innovation Award winners:

Best in Show: mifold Grab-and-Go Booster seat

mifold is more than 10x smaller than a regular booster seat, and just as safe. mifold is the most advanced, compact and portable booster seat ever invented. It is completely different to all other car seats and redefines the way booster seats work and appear, especially the routing of the vehicle seat belt and the size of the seat. Instead of lifting the child to position the adult belt, mifold adapts the belt to the child. The lap belt is designed to be low on the hips and contacting the top of the thighs, which has been shown to be a very safe and effective positioning. The seat is designed to be much smaller than a child’s bottom and still be comfortable. mifold.com

Feeding/Bathing/Changing Category: The Pop, the cleaner pacifier, from Doodle & Co

The Pop, the cleaner pacifier, from Doodle & Co is the first ever self-protecting pacifier that pops back into its protective bubble when it hits a surface, keeping germs and nasties out. Parents get to spend more time with baby, and less time washing a paci over the sink. doddleandco.com

Safety Category: Qdos Zero-Screw Furniture Anti-Tip Kit

Patented, new technology. Traditionally, you screw into the furniture and into a stud behind the wall. Qdos requires no screws, but use unique hooks, that go into the wall between studs, leaving only tiny holes. qdossafety.com

Child Restraint Category: 4moms Self-Installing Car Seat

Four out of five car seats are installed incorrectly, which means they’re not safe. The new 4moms self-installing car seat auto levels and tensions itself for a correct installation. Each time the carrier is connected to the base, the car seat runs a final system check to verify a correct installation. The seat also includes a smartphone integration for additional safety alerts, and to address other key areas of misuse. 4moms.com

Nursery Category: Happiest Baby SNOO, Smart Sleeper

SNOO is the safest, most effective baby bed ever made! Invented by renowned pediatrician, Dr. Harvey Karp, author of The Happiest Baby on the Block and creator of the 5 S’s, in collaboration with world leading designer, Yves Behar, and MITtrained engineers, SNOO’s groundbreaking technology helps infants and parents get the sleep they need. happiestbaby.com

Play/Entertainment Category: Skip Hop Explore & More Baby’s View 3-Stage Activity Center

Designed in collaboration with a pediatrician, our baby activity center supports a “whole body” approach to play and learning. With toys that can be positioned anywhere for baby, it features a 360-degree rotating seat that turns and stretches for bouncing. The unique Discovery Window lets baby see their feet while they play to learn cause and effect. skiphop.com

Infant/Parent Care Category: Project Nursery Parent + Baby SmartBand with two additional bands

The Project Nursery Parent + Baby SmartBand is a first-of-its-kind wearable device created specifically for parents and powered by world-class technology. From scheduling and tracking events for mom and baby to streamlining digital communications, the SmartBand offers thoughtful features and capabilities to simplify daily family life and keep Baby and Mom healthy through infancy and beyond. shop.projectnursery.com

On The Go Category: Fisher-Price On-the-Go Baby Dome

The On-the-Go Baby Dome is perfect for naptime or playtime at home or on-the-go –featuring all of the functionality of a playard, but with the flexibility to use it indoors and out. Parents love how easy the Dome is to

assemble, how spacious it is for baby, and how light it is to transport (did we mention – it folds flat!). fisher-price.mattel.com

Carriers Category: AEGIS Neonate Medical Wrap

Neonate medical wrap, first wrap to be used in hospitals immediately after birth, hands free, skin to skin. Reduce hospitals falls and hospital acquired infections to mom & Baby. Aegis is being recognized as the “Seatbelt of Maternity.” saplacor.com/aegis

Stroller Category: Combi F2 AF + Joint

The Combi F2 Stroller is as light as a feather, weighing in at just 8.6 lbs! Perfect for travel and the on-the-go parent, the F2 folds compactly using just one hand. A mesh seat provides ultimate breathability and a reclining backrest allows allows little ones to rest at any time. combiusa.com

Voting is now open for the JPMA Parent’s Pick Awards, where parents nationwide can get a sneak peek at the newest baby gear hitting the market and vote for their favorite “must-have” product. The voting runs through May 13 via babysafetyzone.org.

For more info about the Innovation Awards, the JPMA Baby Show, or the Anaheim Baby Show, contact Kelly Voelker at kvoelker@jpma.org.

For more info about any of the upcoming Baby Shows in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, visit newyorkbabyshow.com, lababyshow.com, and chicagobabyshow.com!



