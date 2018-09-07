Looking for a silly show the whole family can enjoy? “Studio C” takes the best of sketch comedy and makes it appropriate for all audiences.

Plenty of kids grow up watching shows that aren’t quite appropriate for them, usually when their parent’s back is turned. Sketch comedy is a specific field that’s often relegated to adults: “Saturday Night Live” isn’t kid-friendly, and “Whose Line is It Anyway?” can verge into the inappropriate at a moment’s notice.

That’s where “Studio C” comes in. An original sketch series from BYUtv, “Studio C” is designed as a comedy program the whole family can enjoy. You may have seen some of the show’s sketches before; their videos have over 1 billion views on YouTube. “Studio C” is about to premiere its 9th season on Monday, September 10, perfectly timed for back-to-school family nights. Joining the cast as a host for the premiere is Emmy-nominated powerhouse and New York dad Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” (as well as “All That” and “Kenan and Kel”) fame.

Got a sneak peek at @byutv’s @StudioC_tv with Kenan Thompson! Check their site for tix for the live taping this weekend! pic.twitter.com/sfHGPGyVlY — New York Family (@NewYorkFamily) August 23, 2018

What kind of comedy can be appropriate? “Studio C” cast members find and explore the humor in daily life—like two vendors one-upping each other in order to sell the “quintessential” New York City food to a visitor, a group of frat boys, and other hilarious situations. The new season will continue the irreverent brand of comedy the show launched back in October 2012.

Plus, the premiere was shot—for the first time ever—live in New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom in Midtown to a crowd made up of families. It brings a whole new energy to the episodes!

If you’ve already seen Season 8 and those preceding, never fear. Season 9 features the return of all your favorite characters, like “Ann the Librarian,” “Lobster Bisque,” and “Susan Weebers.” Plus, there’s a whole new host of characters to meet (as well as guest stars!) throughout the season.

The ninth season of “Studio C” will premiere on September 10 at 9pm ET and will be available on BYUtv, BYUtv.org, AppleTV, Xbox ONE, Xbox360, Roku, Amazon FireTV, iOS, Android and YouTube.

