Shopping: World Whale Day
Celebrate World Whale Day on February 13 with our whale of a gift guide
Forget Valentine's Day–there's a new February holiday in town: World Whale Day! That's right: Coming right up on February 17, 2018, there's a whole day dedicated to appreciating just how awesome whales are! This annual holiday was founded in Maui, Hawaii, in 1980, to honor humpback whales, which are known to swim off the island's coast. Regardless of where in the world you are for World Whale Day, you can celebrate in style with our whale-sized round up of gifts, clothes, and treats for the whole family.
RH Baby & Child Whale Bookends
Thar she blows! Add some whale-tastic pizazz to your child's bookshelf with these understated bookends from Restoration Hardware's kids' line. $51-69, rhbabyandchild.com
Mini Boden Whale Appliqué Kaftan
Talk about whale-y cute! This darling dress has us wishing they made it in grown-up sizes! This smocked kaftan is machine-washable and features a precious blue whale applique. $38, bodenusa.com
Pottery Barn Kids Whale Basket
in addition to being known as mysterious gentle giants of the deep, whale's also have a preppy rep. Bring some classic New England prepster charm to your nursery decor with this sweet wicker whale basket that's perfect for toy storage. $99, potterybarnkids.com
Kids' J.Crew for the Wildlife Conservation Society whale T-shirt
From J.Crew's crescuts line for kids comes this very unique tee for your little dude! In addition to looking super-cool, 50 percent of the retail price of this style—hand sketched by Somsack, the head of women's design at J.Crew—will be donated to the Wildlife Conservation Society to help protect whales and other threatened specie. $29.50, jcrew.com
Paul Frank for Land of Nod Whale Sham
Can't spot any whales splashing around in the Hudson? The next best thing is this oh-so-cute whale sham, designed specially for Land of Nod by Paul Frank. $4.97, landofnod.com
aden + anais Noah Diapers - 80 count
What could be sweeter for a nautical nursery than lovely whale diapers from aden + anais' newly launched line of chic diapers? In addition to their cute look, these premium diapers are also super-absorbent and high-performance. $24.99, adenandanais.com
Naaya by Moonlight Blue Whale Organic Quilt from Maisonette
With this organic cotton quilt--available from NYC-based Maisonette--your little will sleep as soundly as Baby Beluga. $110, maisonette.com
Estella NYC Organic Whale One-Piece Romper Baby Gift Set
There's no rule that whale-emblazoned garb need be super-preppy. Case in point: This darling whale onesie and gift set from Estella NYC. $100, estella-nyc.com
Kiel James Patrick Spout of Cape Cod Tonight Sweater
Made in New England, this oh-so-preppy sweater is perfect for mom's or dad's off-duty uniform (it features unisex sizing). $128, kieljamespatrick.com
Coral & Tusk Dive Pillow
Ultra-whimsical Brooklyn mainstays Coral & Tusk have outdone themselves with this charming whale pillow. Complete with intricate embroidery that tells a story, this linen accent piece is sure to be a hit with budding oceanographers. $98, coralandtusk.com
Tamar Mogendorff Blue Velvet Whale from Norman & Jules
Available locally at Norman & Jules in Park Slope, this sweet whale toy is sure to be a delight to the babies and toddlers in your family. $270, normanandjules.com
Vineyard Vines Boys Valentine Socks
Celebrate Whale Day and Valentine's Day at the same time with these heart- and whale-adorned socks for boys. $10.50, vineyardvines.com
Pushfins Pins from the Paper Source
All you can say about these narwhal pushpins is that they're narwhal pushpins--they are the ultimate fusion of function and cuteness. $9.95 (pack of 20), papersource.com
Skip Hop Moby Bath Mat
Beloved NYC-based brand Skip Hop makes bath time a breeze with this whale of a bath mat! Kids will delight in seeing Moby's cute little smirk every time they hop in and out of the tub. Plus, the mat features textured material to prevent slipping, and also offers a bit of cushion for comfort, and suction cups to keep the mat securely in place. $15, skiphop.com
Smathers & Branson Big Whale Needlepoint Bi-Fold Wallet
Let this dignified needlepoint whale keep watch over your wallet. This wallet, which is finished with English bull hides that are tanned in Italy, makes for a great gift for prep-tastic dads and teen and tween boys. $115, smathersandbranson.com
Munchkin Miracle 360 Deco Trainer Cup - 6oz (Blue Whale)
Set your little one on the path towards a big-kid cup with this cutie from Munchkin. Kiddos can sip naturally from anywhere on the cup's rim, without worrying about spills--plus, the lid automatically reseals after drinking. Not to mention how much we love the sweet little whales on the exterior! $7, munchkin.com
Albino Bubble Whale from ABC Carpet & Home
Let this adorable whale toy from NYC's own ABC Carpet & Home add some deep sea flare to your toy room! Handmade in France, this rolly whale is sure to become a beloved keepsake. $215, abchome.com
Small Celadon Whale Bowl from the Pink Olive
Available locally at Pink Olive stores throughout the city, this chic whale bowl makes a great decor accent, as well as a great hostess gift. $38, pinkolive.com