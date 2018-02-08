Shopping: World Whale Day

Forget Valentine’s Day–there’s a new February holiday in town: World Whale Day! That’s right: Coming right up on February 17, 2018, there’s a whole day dedicated to appreciating just how awesome whales are! This annual holiday was founded in Maui, Hawaii, in 1980, to honor humpback whales, which are known to swim off the island’s coast. Regardless of where in the world you are for World Whale Day, you can celebrate in style with our whale-sized round up of gifts, clothes, and treats for the whole family.