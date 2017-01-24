Shopping: Super Bowl 51 Gear
Whether you’re rooting for the Falcons or the Patriots, we’ve rounded up the coolest game day swag for the whole family
Now that the teams are locked in–the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots–now's the time to shop for the coolest Super Bowl gear! Planning a home-gate party with the kids? We've got you covered, regardless of which team you're rooting for.
Martha & Marley Spoon Super Bowl Recipes
Healthy, yummy, and oh-so-easy! Meal kit delivery service Martha & Markey Spoon (yes, that's "Martha" as in Martha Stewart) is offering up a selection of awesome Super Bowl party-worthy special meal kits that sure to please even the pickiest snackers. Recipes offered include Healthy Nachos (shown here), Pepper and Cheese Pizza, Hearty Chili, Teriyaki Chicken Wings, Roasted Sausages and Peppers, Buffalo Cauliflower Salad, and Oven-Fried Fish and Chips.
Order before January 26 to ensure delivery for the week of January 30! martha.marleyspoon.com/superbowl
Party City Football Serveware Party Kit
No matter who you're rooting for, one thing's for sure: There will be snacks! Deck your Super Bowl snacks out in style with this fun serveware set from Party City. It takes care of the problem of having to dishes once the big game is over, and kids will love the festive look. Kit includes three Football Field Snack Bowls, one Football Snack Stadium, one Football Field Paper Utensil Caddy, one Football Field Flings Pop-Up Trash Bin, and one Football Platter. $24.99, partycity.com
Youth Atlanta Falcons New Era Black Cozy Cuffed Knit Hat
Your little dude can cheer on the Falcons in this snazzy beanie. Complete with an official Falcons logo and a fun football-meets-fair-isle pattern, this is hat he can sport all winter long. $16.99, nflshop.com
Junk Food Kid Unisex NFL New England Patriots Raglan
Add some vintage charm to your child's game day ensemble with this groovy top featuring an old-school Pats logo (and it's 100 percent cotton to boot!). $33, junkfoodclothing.com
Vineyard Vines Atlanta Falcons Classic Tote
Heading out to watch the game at the home of friends or family members? Haul your contributions to the snack table in style with this preppy VV canvas tote. Sturdy, stylish, and bursting with subtle-chic Falcons pride, this is a great pick for busy moms. $95, vineyardvines.com
Patriots Baby Wooden Rattle Set
This wooden rattle set is a must for your Brady-to-be baby! The natural wood rattles are 100 percent baby safe and the set includes two cool rattle toys. $19.99, proshop.patriots.com
Girls Youth Atlanta Falcons Black 2-Piece Cheerleader Set
For the aspiring cheerleader, what could be more fun for game day than this mini uniform? It's sporty and age-appropriate for young fans. $39.99, nflshop.com
Vineyard Vines New England Patriots Canvas Club Belt
Dad may want to hang out in his sweats and Brady jersey all day on game day, but on the chance he wants to up his style game, this canvas belt is just the ticket. $49.50, vineyardvines.com
Atlanta Falcons Infant Piped Raglan Full Zip Coverall - Red
Make sure your little Falcon chick is in on the Super Bowl fun with this adorable Falcons onesie. It's oh-so-snuggly and it let's little ones match their mama birds for the big game. $21.99, nflshop.com
Patriots Preschool Cheer Jumper
For your all-American, New England-loving little football fan: This pint-sized cheer uniform is just the cutest. $36.99, proshop.patriots.com