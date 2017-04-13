Shopping: Rain Gear For Kids
Prepare for April showers with the coolest spring rain gear for kids of all ages
As the old adage goes: April showers bring May flowers! Well, April is under way and while the temperatures are blessedly climbing higher, NYC is still sure to see some showers before we get to floral-festooned May! So click through the slider below for our favorite spring rain gear picks for kiddos of all ages.
Gardner and the Gang Flamingo Boots Collab with Nor Folk
Buzz-worthy brand Garner and the Gang has done it again! These cute limited edition rain boots feature flamingos wearing their own cute rain boots. $57, gardnerandthegang.com
Mini Rodini Pink Pico Jacket
So-call "millennial pink" is showing up everywhere! From Drake videos to Coachella--and now you can have it on your child's rain jacket! $129, minirodini.com
Hunter Original Kids' Glitter Finish Rain Boots
A little bit of glitter is the perfect way to brighten up a rainy day! These boots pair the classic look of a Hunter boot with the whimsy of sparkle! $80, hunterboots.com
J.Crew SWAYS Sail Jacket in Vibrant Orange
Your little sailor will be looking ship-shape this spring, whether he's rocking this look on a boat or in the streets of NYC! $93, jcrew.com
L.L.Bean Kids' L.L.Bean Wellies, Brilliant Blue Fish Print
Navigate spring storms swimmingly with these fun rubber boots from L.L.Bean! $44.95, llbean.com
Boden Jersey Lined Anorak - Beacon Rescue Gulls
Put a bird on it! This gull-adorned rain jacket is sure to help your little dude soar into spring in the most stylish way! $68, bodenusa.com
Hatley Tropical Birds Rain Boots
These sweet birdies are sure to make your budding fashionista smile--even on a rainy day. $39, hatley.com
Patagonia Kids' Baggies Jacket - Drifter Grey
This water- and wind-resistant jacket offers Patagonia's top quality features with a super-cool on-trend print! $69, patagonia.com
Sperry Big Kid's Avenue Duck Boot
Let's be real: You can rock a duck boot just about all year round. We love this understated version from Sperry's kids' line. $70, sperry.com
Mark and Graham ShedRain Polka Dot Umbrella
Stay dry in the cutest way this spring with these monogram-able umbrellas from Mark and Graham! $45, markandgraham.com