Target’s Car Seat Trade-In Is Back

Car seats are one of the most important purchases for families with young kids, and they are also one of the most frequent. It’s common to go through several car seats as children grow. Some parents even keep an extra just for rideshare trips, dropping it off at school or carrying it into the office. Of course, grandparents, aunts, and uncles also keep them on hand. As a result, there are a lot of car seats around, and many that are no longer being used.

Luckily, Target is once again running its Car Seat Trade Event from September 21 to October 4. In this much-awaited annual event, shoppers can swap out an old, expired, or damaged car seat and get a 20% Target Circle Bonus to use on a new car seat or baby gear.

In addition to the Car Seat Trade-In event, Target is offering a Baby Concierge service powered by Tot Squad. This personalized service offers practical advice to help families navigate the early stages of parenting. Tot Squad offers expert baby services like sleep coaching, car seat installation, and lactation support that you can add to your registry so friends and family can gift you personalized help instead of just baby gear.

How Target’s Car Seat Trade-In Works

The trade-in can only be done in person since there is no option to do it online or through the mail. Once you’re at the store, head over to the Guest Services area, where you’ll find clearly marked drop-off boxes set up specifically for the trade-in event. All you need to do is place your unwanted car seat in one of the boxes. There is no need to disassemble it or take anything apart. The process is designed to be quick and hassle-free. If you’re not sure where to go or have any questions about how it works, Target team members should be stationed nearby to help guide you through it. Once you find the drop-off box, just scan the QR code and hit ‘Add to Target Circle Bonus.’ Your coupon (or ‘Bonus,’ as Target calls it) will pop up in your wallet or the Target app. You can snag this bonus twice. It gives you 20% off on stuff like new car seats, booster seats, stroller bases, travel systems, strollers, and some baby gear. You can use it online, so you can browse at your leisure and make the most of your coupon. You have until October 18, 2025, to cash it in. Plus, you can stack this bonus with other deals. It’s good for two redemptions. Along with all the baby gear you can grab using your Target Circle bonus, you’ll also find over 2,000 new baby and toddler products in the aisles. From trending must-haves like the exclusive Cloud Island Boxy Diaper Backpack to essentials from popular brands, there’s something for every stage, whether you’re prepping the nursery or keeping your little one entertained.

Target is making it easy for families to recycle their old car seats by accepting all types during the trade-in event. This includes infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness and booster seats, even those that are expired or damaged.

What Happens to Donated Car Seats

Once collected, the car seats are handed off to Target’s recycling partners, who break them down and reuse the materials to create brand-new products. These materials are repurposed into useful everyday items like plastic buckets, storage pallets, carpet padding, and even construction materials such as steel beams. Some of the recycled material is also used in select items from Target’s own Brightroom line.

Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016. Since then, the program has successfully collected and recycled more than three and a half million car seats. This effort has resulted in the recycling of approximately one point two million pounds of car seat materials, helping to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

