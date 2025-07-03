What to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2025

As an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Day is the happiest time of the year. Once a year, Amazon kicks off summer with savings across its site in over 35 categories, including electronics, kitchen, beauty, apparel, and back-to-school gear. This year marks the longest Prime Day with four days of shopping happening between July 8-11. Also new this year, Prime members can shop “Today’s Big Deals”, which are daily deal drops that feature deep discounts across themes like Summer Savings and Premium Deals. Be sure to look out for deals from popular brands like Ninja, Sony, and Too Faced (while supplies last).

“We’re excited for Prime members to experience our biggest Prime Day yet, with more days than ever and millions of deals from brands customers are eager to shop this season–from trending products and newly discovered brands to tried and true favorites,” said Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech.

If you would like to take advantage of the savings offered, you have to be a Prime member in advance of Prime Day. To sign up, visit the Amazon website, where you’ll be prompted to enter information needed to set up your account. Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year if you pay annually. Discounted options are available for young adults and qualifying government-assistance recipients.

Membership allows for free shipping across the website, instead of the usual $35 minimum purchase required. Amazon Prime members also gain access to Prime Video, offering exclusive original content, like Dino Dex for the littles, and Pop Culture Jeopardy for the grownups, as well as old favorites like The Nanny. Amazon Music is another perk that allows subscribers to stream over 100 million songs, choose from the largest catalog of audiobooks from Audible, and listen to millions of podcast episodes.

And if you’re hungry, membership comes with free Grubhub+, with perks like $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, lower service fees, 5% credit back on pick-up orders, and other exclusive offers.

But Let’s Get Back to Prime Day

Before you start shopping, make a plan. Our philosophy when it comes to major shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day is to first consider what you need and make a list. If you don’t have a plan, you could end up buying things you really don’t need. Think about what you regularly shop for: snacks for the kids, batteries, cleaning supplies, etc. Then look around your house and see if you need bigger items like kitchen appliances or a new vacuum cleaner.

Do the kids need anything? Outdoor toys, sports equipment, crafting kits, clothes, and back-to-school supplies come to mind. Maybe you have a wedding shower or birthday party that you need gifts for—this is a good time to score what they want at a savings. Load up your online shopping cart now for faster checkout on the big day.

While the deals are too numerous to list, we’ve done some of the legwork for you and rounded up what you can expect this Prime Day, broken down by category, and what you can buy right now!

Home

Amazon always has great deals on its devices, and this year is no exception. Save up to 50% on Echo Buds, Echo Pop, Echo Show 8, Eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi system, Fire HD 10 tablet, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Omni Mini-LED, Kindle Colorsoft, and Ring Battery Doorbell. Right now, you can get the latest Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet at 45% off.

Up to 50% off floorcare from Shark

Up to 45% off select Dyson floorcare and air purifiers. Right now, you can save 36% off the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum.

Up to 40% on select floorcare from Bissell, iRobot, Tineco, and Eufy.

Up to 30% off Nest security cameras from Google.

Kitchen

Save up to 40% on select kitchen essentials from Vitamix, Our Place, and Bentgo

Right now, save 47% off on the Rubbermaid Brilliance 16-Cup Airtight Food Storage Container.

Apparel

Save up to 50% on select Levi’s apparel

Save up to 50% on select Zappos styles from brands including Crocs, Steve Madden, and Merrell

Save up to 40% on select styles from Vans and CIDER, and shoes and apparel from Columbia. Right now, save up to 32% on the Columbia Grabber baby and toddler jacket.

Save up to 40% on Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel toys, apparel, and home goods.

Electronics

Save up to 40% on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and Hisense.

Right now, get the BolaButty Waterproof Speaker for 43% off.

Personal Care

Save up to 40% on select oral care from Philips Sonicare and Waterpik. Right now, save 34% on the Waterpik Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser for Teeth, Gums, Braces.

Save up to 25% on select skincare from Youth To The People and La Roche-Posay.

You can save up to 20% on select skincare from Laneige, Paula’s Choice, and Salt & Stone and suncare from Supergoop!, EltaMD, and Sun Bum.

Make Up

Save up to 40% on select premium cosmetics from Tarte, Urban Decay, and IT Cosmetics.

Save up to 35% on Korean beauty favorites from Medicube, Anua, and COSRX.

Save up to 30% on premium skincare from Clinique, Kiehl’s, and Sunday Riley.

Save up to 30% on haircare from Color Wow, Olaplex, and Living Proof.

Sports

Save up to 50% on NCAA, NFL, NBA, NHL, and NASCAR officially licensed league gear.

Save up to 50% on pickleballs, footballs, and games from Franklin.

Toys

Save up to 44% on select Toniebox Starter Sets.

Save up to 30% on toys from Barbie, Hasbro Gaming, Play-Doh, and Melissa & Doug. Right now, save 30% on the Melissa & Doug Salad Spinner Play Set.

Baby

Save up to 30% on select baby products from Owlet and Philips Avent.

Save up to 20% on Pampers products.

Save up to 20% on Britax and BOB Gear’s most coveted car seats, strollers and travel systems. Right now, save 20% off the BOB Gear Sun Shield for Single Jogging Strollers.

Pets

Right now, save 46% on Chuckit! Ultra Ball Dog Toy.

Save up to 45% on Rooted Owl: Natural Pet Health.

Save up to 30% on pet supplies from Greenies, Pet Honesty, and Purina.

