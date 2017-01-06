Shopping: Pantone’s Color Of The Year: Greenery

Pay homage to Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2017 with our favorite picks in the shade of Greenery

One of the most fun parts of any New Year is the fact that Pantone announces its official Color of the Year, a shade meant to mirror the global culture and aesthetic mood. For 2017, the lucky hue is called Greenery–an it’s bright, cheerful, and versatile. Here’s how Pantone describes the color:

“Greenery is a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore, and renew. Illustrative of flourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors, the fortifying attributes of Greenery signals consumers to take a deep breath, oxygenate, and reinvigorate.

Greenery is nature’s neutral. The more submerged people are in modern life, the greater their innate craving to immerse themselves in the physical beauty and inherent unity of the natural world. This shift is reflected by the proliferation of all things expressive of Greenery in daily lives through urban planning, architecture, lifestyle and design choices globally. A constant on the periphery, Greenery is now being pulled to the forefront–it is an omnipresent hue around the world.

A life-affirming shade, Greenery is also emblematic of the pursuit of personal passions and vitality.”

Zesty, vital, and refreshing? We’re sold! To celebrate, we’ve rounded up 10 picks that let kids and parents alike enjoy this terrific tint all year long.