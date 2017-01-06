Shopping: Pantone’s Color Of The Year: Greenery
Pay homage to Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2017 with our favorite picks in the shade of Greenery
One of the most fun parts of any New Year is the fact that Pantone announces its official Color of the Year, a shade meant to mirror the global culture and aesthetic mood. For 2017, the lucky hue is called Greenery–an it’s bright, cheerful, and versatile. Here’s how Pantone describes the color:
“Greenery is a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore, and renew. Illustrative of flourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors, the fortifying attributes of Greenery signals consumers to take a deep breath, oxygenate, and reinvigorate.
Greenery is nature’s neutral. The more submerged people are in modern life, the greater their innate craving to immerse themselves in the physical beauty and inherent unity of the natural world. This shift is reflected by the proliferation of all things expressive of Greenery in daily lives through urban planning, architecture, lifestyle and design choices globally. A constant on the periphery, Greenery is now being pulled to the forefront–it is an omnipresent hue around the world.
A life-affirming shade, Greenery is also emblematic of the pursuit of personal passions and vitality.”
Zesty, vital, and refreshing? We're sold! To celebrate, we've rounded up 10 picks that let kids and parents alike enjoy this terrific tint all year long.
PANTONE UNIVERSE Mug Color of the Year 2017
Go green for greenery with the official Pantone Color of the Year mug for 2017! The cheerful and verdant swqatch shade is just what you need to start the morning on a good note. $25, pantone.com
Land of Nod Feed a Frog Game
We couldn't have an all-green product roundup without a fun little frog! This fun game for kids ages 3+ is perfect for indoor playdates and family game time. $14.95, landofnod.com
Dodie Thayer from Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Teapot
Talk about whimsy! This garden-inspired teapot is meant to evoke the easy breezy attitude of 1960s Palm Beach. We think it makes a great tribute to the color of the year and is perfect for serving up some warm tea on cold NYC afternoons. $245, toryburch.com
giggle Apple Gift Set
Meal times just got a whole lot greener and a whole lot cuter! This giggle exclusive apple dish set is sure to have your toddlers eating their whole dinner with a smile! $28, giggle.com
Kate Spade New York Initial Notebook
Jot down your New Year's resolutions, your kids' activity schedules, your to-do lists, and more in this greenery-tinted notebook from Kate Spade. Chic and practical! $16, katespade.com
Paper Girl Collection T-Jersey Dress: Sottobosco
Made in NYC by a local mom, we love everything from Paper Girl Collection--and this forest-inspired frock is no exception. The original print is emblazoned across 100 percent cotton and made with eco-friendly processing practices. $80, papergirlcollection.com
Serena & Lily Teak Step Stool in Leaf
Give your little ones a leg up with this understated step stool that features just a hint of greenery. It makes a lovely addition to bathrooms, play rooms, and kitchens. $128, serenaandlily.com
Coach Rexy Intarsia Sweater
They may be still extinct, but dinosaurs seem to be having quite a moment right now. And this verdant Coach sweater is proof positive! This cool and cozy piece is great for moms, teens, and tweens. $695, coach.com
Old Navy 5-Paneled Performance Hat for Boys in Neon Spark
Your little skater dude can get in on the Pantone fun as well. This oh-so-green cap is must-have accessory for you son's wardrobe for 2017. $5.99, oldnavy.gap.com
Sanrio Keroppi Cell Phone Pouch: Surprise
They may as well have just called the Color of the Year "Keroppi Green!" Everyone's favorite cartoon frog is having the best year ever as trendy shoppers everywhere strive to match his exact hue. We love this cute cell phone pouch for its color, practical nature, and overall adorableness. $16, sanrio.com