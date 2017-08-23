Sponsored Scoop: Register for Fall Classes at Launch Math & Science Centers!

Launch Math & Science Centers provide toddlers to tweens with inspiring math instruction and STEM-based camps and classes. Launch Learning sessions provide math instruction how it should be- exciting, effective, and fun while Launch STEM classes feature creative, hands on projects related to science, technology, engineering and math. Kids have a blast with coding, robots, rockets, electronics, architecture, engineering, chemistry, physics, and more.

And registration is now open for Launch’s Fall schedule which features STEM classes and math instruction at every level weekdays and Saturdays.

MATH PROGRAMS

Shapes & Songs, Let’s Sing Along! Todder (Ages 1.5-3)

Moving to the Rhythm of Math Toddler (Ages 1.5-3)

Math for Munchkins Pre-K (Age 4)

Launch Learning Juniors K (Age 5)

Launch Learning Grades 1st-3rd and 4th-8th (Ages 5-13)

STEM CLASSES

For Grades Pre-K/K

I Wanna Be… An Engineer!

I Wanna Be… A Physicist!

For Grades 1st– 3rd

Potent Potions & Fizzing Formulas

21st Century Robotics

Rocket Science: Destination Mars

Coding with Scratch

For Grades 4th– 8th

Chaotic Chemical Reactions

Chaotic Chemical Reactions Rockin’ Robotics

Coding with Scratch

Coding with Phone Apps

Coding with Python

Launch programs are held this Fall at the UWS Flagship location: 173 West 81st Street.

Plus, Launch’s One-2-One Program offers all of the fun and learning of our regular classes but conveniently held in your own home.

Visit launchmath.com for more information, schedules, pricing, and registration. To motivate your child to love and learn math and science, contact Launch today!

launchmath.com

212-600-1010

173 West 81st Street

info@launchmath.com

Save