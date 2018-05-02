pumpspotting is Coming to NYC with the Breast Express

Touted as the first ever mobile social network for breastfeeding moms, pumpspotting is a destination for women who are breastfeeding to share, discuss, and support one another. One notable feature of the app is a Yelp-like aspect where users are able to find the best places to pump or nurse and connect with other moms in their given area; users can also upload their own thoughts on given spots and rate businesses based on their breastfeeding-friendliness.

The pumpspotting team is also on a national tour with their Breast Express—an RV that they’ve converted into a breastfeeding suite—from now through August 8, and will be coming to the New York City May 17- 21! Founder Amy VanHaren will be taking the Breast Express RV across the country bringing breast feeding awareness to local communities, and special events in different cities.

The pumpspotting RV will start the NYC tour Thursday, May 17 from 11am – 2pm at Boober in Park Slope, then make their way to the New York Baby Show on May 19 and 20, finishing off the Big Apple tour Monday, May 21, from 6pm – 7:30pm at HATCH on Bleeker Street and Monday, May 21 from 6 – 7:30pm for an evening of conversation and support with Jada Shapiro, doula and founder of Birthday Presence and Get Boober, to learn how to get the “Breast Start” to your breastfeeding journey.

