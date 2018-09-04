The following recipe has been excerpted from The PEANUTS ™ Family Cookbook: Delicious Dishes For Kids To Make With Their Favorite Grownups (Weldon Owen, October 2018). The book is out October for $24.99, and can be preordered here.

Don’t throw out those brown bananas – overripe bananas add extra flavor to banana bread, and they are even easier to mash!

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 cup sugar

2 or 3 very ripe bananas, coarsely mashed (about 1 1⁄2 cups)

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1⁄2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

Makes one 9-by-5-inch loaf

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease and lightly flour a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together the butter and sugar on medium speed until creamy, about 1 minute. Add the bananas and eggs and beat until smooth. Add the buttermilk and beat just until combined.

In a bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, nutmeg, and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the banana mixture and beat just until combined. The batter should be slightly lumpy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. It should be no more than two-thirds full. Bake until the loaf is dark golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 55–60 minutes. Let rest in the pan for 5 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and let cool completely.

Cut into thick slices to serve.

To store, wrap the bread tightly in plastic wrap and store at room temperature overnight or in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Copyright 2018 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.