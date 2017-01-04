Parents Are Sure To Have A Hoot At Hootenanny 2017

Come for the music and to have a good time, and leave with a lifelong friend. That’s the experience Hootenanny creates at each of its performances.

What started out in 2007 as a small group of family musicians that bonded over a shared love for music, collaboration, and great conversation flourished into a friendship that has withstood the test of time. Since that fateful night in 2007 when the group got together to play music at Jalopy, the seeds of collaboration continued to germinate and the group morphed into different forms over the years.

Fast forward to 2016: that bunch of family musicians reunited with the addition of a few new friends to get back to their love—music. That moment was so epic, that they are doing it again!

This Saturday, Hootenanny returns where it all started—Jalopy—with its much-anticipated show. The night will showcase the following amazing artists: Falu’s Bazaar & Oran Etkin’s Timbalooloo Music; Dean Jones & Katie Ha Ha Ha; Uncle Rock & Lloyd H. Miller; Marty Beller & Stacey Peasley; Lard Dog & Lucy Kalantari & Matt Puckett; JoJo & the Pinecones & Jazzy Ash; Billy Kelly stand up; Josh & The Jamtones & Father Goose; Duke Otherwise & Amelia Robinson of Mil’s Trills; and Bears and Lions & Sugar Free Allstars. There may also be a surprise guest to join this already stellar line up!

Hootenanny 2017 is a great excuse for grown-ups to leave the kiddos at home for a night of adult fun, fresh music, conversation, and connecting with like-minded people!

Hootenanny 2017 will be held on January 7 at 7pm at Jalopy Theatre and School of Music located at 315 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY. For more information about Hootenanny 2017, visit jalopy.biz.