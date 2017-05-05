Our Guide To Each Borough’s Top Attractions
From Classic Favorites To Under-The-Radar Wonders
Summer is approaching once again, and as always, New York City and its famous tourist-attracting sites are encouraging millions of people around the world to check out what the fuss is all about. While some of the classic NYC favorites may be worth navigating the crowds to get to this season, there are also quite a few hidden or lesser-known gems that will not only entertain your family, but keep you out of the tourist traps and offer more space for you and yours to bond and explore.
THE BRONX
The Bronx is known for its historical roots and one of it’s most popular attractions is the New York Botanical Garden. The 250-acre botanical garden is honoring its 250th anniversary and has extraordinary exhibits for visitors to wander through. This summer through fall, world-famous artist Dale Chihuly hosts an exhibition of his celebrated past masterpieces as well as some of his newer works. Known for his excellent use of color and sensational attention to detail, Chihuly’s works will fit in very well with the natural scents and beautiful plants in the garden during summer.
Not far away, you’ll find Van Cortlandt Park. Instead of being famous for just the plants, this 1146-acre park stands as the last and largest remains of New York City’s native woodlands. The park has the largest body of freshwater in the Bronx and the nation’s oldest municipal golf course.
The skate park at Bruckner Playground will be filled with skateboarders with skills ranging from expert to novice, so kids will enjoy socializing and showing off their skills here.
Wave Hill will host guided garden tours and birding walks during the summer, as well as workshops on gardening and woodworking. It is a great place for families to learn about nature together surrounded by flowers, trees, and birds.
Of course, we can’t talk about the Bronx without mentioning The Bronx Zoo, arguably one of the best zoos in the world. From aquatic birds and small rodents to butterfly gardens and African wildlife, there are all kinds of animals to visit here, as well as seasonal camel rides, a 4D theater, animal feedings, and more!
Time outdoors doesn’t always have to be focused around exploring nature. Visit the infamous Yankee Stadium to watch one of NYC’s most beloved sports teams, the New York Yankees. Catching a baseball game is a great way for sports-loving families to bond.
If you and your kids are interested in literature, visit the Edgar Allan Poe Cottage and check out where the legendary writer finished his classic poems and essays in the 17th century. The house’s design is one of a kind and it can be a great way to help kids who may have learned about Poe in school really understand and appreciate his works.
Feeling hungry? Head to the Bronx’s infamous Little Italy for some of the most delicious bites NYC has to offer. The Bronx’s Little Italy is believed to be some of the most authentic Italian food you can find in NYC. You can grab a cannoli, a plate of pasta, or some pizza and it’s all sure to be delicious.
BROOKLYN
The beautiful Brooklyn Bridge Park is a great summer destination for local families. Explore the grounds and take in the breathtaking views of the city, go for a ride on Jane’s Carousel, or enjoy public movie viewing throughout the season including popular titles like “The LEGO Movie.”
The Brooklyn Flea, the beloved local market, is open on Saturdays in Williamsburg and Sundays in DUMBO featuring more than 80 vendors selling goods in every imaginable category. Whether you need furniture, food, or clothes, you can always find the best products here.
Right next to the flea market in DUMBO, fams can check out the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, where your kids will enjoy some of the area’s best ice cream.
Baseball lovers will want to make a trip out to MCU Park to watch the Brooklyn Cyclones play America’s pastime. There is always something going on at a Cyclones game besides great baseball, like giveaways, themed nights, fireworks, and more.
Right off Coney Island, the New York Aquarium is a must-see. From different, colorful species of fish, to sea lions, sea otters, whales, penguins, seals, and walruses, the New York Aquarium has a great and complete sneak peek into the under water kingdom. It is the perfect place to spend an entire day with your children, because there are so many different things to see all day long.
Swimmers of all skill levels will love McCarren Park Pool in Greenpoint. The 35-acre park has been attracting visitors since 1936, and all you need to bring with you is a sturdy lock and you are good to go for some fun in the pool!
Kids will enjoy learning about NYC history at the New York Transit Museum in Boerum Hill. They’ll see the evolution that lead to today’s busy, complex transit system that takes them to all of their favorite places.
The Brooklyn Children’s Museum in Crown Heights is dedicated to bringing a fun and educational experience to every little visitor. The museum features a sensory playground that will allow children to play with water, music, blocks, and sand to stimulate their senses.
If you are hungry after a day of running around Brooklyn, try Juliana’s Pizza or Grimaldi’s in Brooklyn Heights. Don’t be dissuaded by the long lines that generally come with these shops—the pizzas are well worth the wait!
MANHATTAN
Start off your day with a visit to Chelsea Market for a big selection of delicious food options. From pizzas and pastas, to sushi, Chinese noodles, and seafood fresh off the piers, brunch or lunch at Chelsea Market will start off your day with a high note.
After Chelsea Market, head next door to The High Line. This park has one of the best views in Manhattan with New Jersey’s skyline, the Hudson River, and the busy concrete jungle including the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building all around it.
For sports lovers, Chelsea Piers offers more than just the beautiful view. The Sky Rink gives the visitors an incomparable on ice experience, including activities like ice hockey, skating, and even parties on ice. The Chelsea Piers Sports and Recreational Center offers a wider range of activities like basketball, swimming, rock wall climbing, and more. They have a driving range as well.
In a city known for its out-of-this-world pizza, there is no slice that compares to a slice from Artichoke Basille’s Pizza. With multiple locations throughout Manhattan and slices that are roughly the size of your head, Artichoke is sure to get the whole family excited about going out for dinner.
Greenwich Village is the home to many delicious treats, but we recommend taking the New York Cupcake Tour by Conestoga Tours, a two-hour walking tour where you and your kids can taste some of the area’s greatest sweet treats. Not only will getting to eat multiple delicious cupcakes in one day be exciting for your little ones, but they’ll love being able to enjoy dessert before dinner!
If you’re looking to hit up at least one of the big tourist attractions this summer, we recommend One World Observatory, which offers unparalleled and gorgeous views of New York City, which is sure to delight visitors of all ages.
QUEENS
One of Queen’s most popular attractions is Citi Field, which is not only the home of the New York Mets, but also hosts various concerts, like Lady Gaga who will perform here on August 28-29 as part of her Joanne World Tour.
Nature-loving families can enjoy the Jamaica Wildlife Refuge, one of the biggest bird sanctuaries in the northeastern United States. Take a walking tour to fully immerse your family into the beauty of the park, which hosts over 330 bird species—almost half of all the bird species in the northeastern US.
Jacob Riis Park is also a must-do in Queens. The park/beach is located in Far Rockaway and is only accessible by bus, car, or bike. The beautiful coastline draws the attention of many New York families to spend a day away from the city. There are always plenty of food vendors just in case you forgot to pack lunches, and it is a great place for a day trip with the family that isn’t too far from home.
The Queens Zoo is famous for its diverse species and family programs which aim to help families spend quality time together while learning about and interacting with wildlife. Be sure to look into their family programs being held all summer long, or be your own tour guides and wander through the zoo in search of adventure.
The Queens County Farm Museum is the largest remaining tract of undisputed farmland in New York State and occupies 47 acres of land. Your family can enjoy farm life without leaving the city, with opportunity to learn about the daily routine of the farm, various farm animals, and the different kinds of foods and plant life that grow in their greenhouse, orchards, and fields.
Funtopia in Ridgewood is a family-oriented recreational center is dedicated getting families to have fun together. Visitors get access to an awesome three-level playground as well as a toddler playground for little ones. Activities include bumper cars, arcades, laser runner, and a disco room.
When you are hungry, Long Island City is the spot to go because it has a diverse and authentic mixture of cuisines. From Casa Enrique’s tapas and chiapanecos to Mu Ramen’s engaging, fun dining atmosphere, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
STATEN ISLAND
The adventure will begin before you even step foot on Staten Island if you take the Staten Island Ferry, an attraction in and of itself. Known for their huge size and burnt orange color, kids will love taking in views of the city from aboard one of the ferries, and parents will love not having to drive or shuffle the family into the subway!
Families will enjoy visiting Historic Richmond Town for a day of educational fun. The town features more than 13,000 historic artifacts, photographs, and treasures dating all the way back to the 1600s. Enjoy a guided tour, explore old houses and farms, and take in their current exhibits, including “Toys!,” an exhibition dedicated to the evolution of children’s toys and how they can teach us about the eras that they come from.
Besides that, you can also explore Staten Island’s historic roots at the Alice Austen House, where the photographer’s works throughout her life were documented and preserved, the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum where visitors can learn about Italian-American culture, and Conference House Park, where you can give your children a nice and overview of where the peace talks were held during the Revolutionary War.
Head to Staten Island’s southern shore and stroll the South Beach Boardwalk, which stretches up to two miles. The boardwalk has been an attraction for tourists since the 1900s, and the 835-ft Ocean Breeze Fishing Pier is one of the longest in New York City. During summer, visitors can enjoy listening to live music, devouring delicious treats, spending days at the beach, and watching the city from afar.
The southern shore is also famous for Lemon Creek Park, one of the few remaining ground level creeks in New York City. Here you can pack some food and fishing gear and enjoy day of outdoor activity.
NEIGHBORHOOD GUIDE
The Bronx
The Bronx Zoo, bronxzoo.com
Bruckner Playground, nycgovparks.org
Edgar Allan Poe Cottage, bronxhistoricalsociety.org
Little Italy, bronxlittleitaly.com
New York Botanical Garden, nybg.org
Van Cortlandt Park, vcpark.org
Wave Hill, wavehill.org
Yankee Stadium, newyork.yankees.mlb.com
Brooklyn
Brooklyn Bridge Park, brooklynbridgepark.org
Brooklyn Children’s Museum, brooklynkids.org
Brooklyn Flea, brooklynflea.com
Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, brooklynicecreamfactory.com
Grimaldi’s, grimaldis-pizza.com
Juliana’s Pizza, julianaspizza.com
McCarren Park Pool, mccarrenpark.com
MCU Park, brooklyncyclones.com/mcupark
New York Aquarium, nyaquarium.com
New York Transit Museum, nytransitmuseum.org
Manhattan
Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, artichokepizza.com
Chelsea Piers, chelseapiers.com
Chelsea Market, chelseamarket.com
The High Line, thehighline.org
New York Cupcake Tour, conestogatours.com
One World Observatory, oneworldobservatory.com
Queens
Casa Enrique, henrinyc.com/casa-enrique
Citi Field, citifieldnewyork.com
Funtopia, funtopiausa.com
Jacob Riis Park, nyharborparks.org
Jamaica Wildlife Refuge, nyharborparks.org
Mu Ramen, ramennyc.wixsite.com/popup
Queens County Farm Museum, queensfarm.org
Queens Zoo, queenszoo.com
Staten Island
Alice Austen House, aliceausten.org
Conference House Park, nycgovparks.org
Garibaldi-Meucci Museum, garibaldimeuccimuseum.org
Historic Richmond Town, historicrichmondtown.org
Lemon Creek Park, nycgovparks.org
South Beach Boardwalk, nycgovparks.org
Staten Island Ferry, siferry.com