Our Guide To Each Borough’s Top Attractions

Summer is approaching once again, and as always, New York City and its famous tourist-attracting sites are encouraging millions of people around the world to check out what the fuss is all about. While some of the classic NYC favorites may be worth navigating the crowds to get to this season, there are also quite a few hidden or lesser-known gems that will not only entertain your family, but keep you out of the tourist traps and offer more space for you and yours to bond and explore.

THE BRONX

The Bronx is known for its historical roots and one of it’s most popular attractions is the New York Botanical Garden. The 250-acre botanical garden is honoring its 250th anniversary and has extraordinary exhibits for visitors to wander through. This summer through fall, world-famous artist Dale Chihuly hosts an exhibition of his celebrated past masterpieces as well as some of his newer works. Known for his excellent use of color and sensational attention to detail, Chihuly’s works will fit in very well with the natural scents and beautiful plants in the garden during summer.

Not far away, you’ll find Van Cortlandt Park. Instead of being famous for just the plants, this 1146-acre park stands as the last and largest remains of New York City’s native woodlands. The park has the largest body of freshwater in the Bronx and the nation’s oldest municipal golf course.

The skate park at Bruckner Playground will be filled with skateboarders with skills ranging from expert to novice, so kids will enjoy socializing and showing off their skills here.

Wave Hill will host guided garden tours and birding walks during the summer, as well as workshops on gardening and woodworking. It is a great place for families to learn about nature together surrounded by flowers, trees, and birds.

Of course, we can’t talk about the Bronx without mentioning The Bronx Zoo, arguably one of the best zoos in the world. From aquatic birds and small rodents to butterfly gardens and African wildlife, there are all kinds of animals to visit here, as well as seasonal camel rides, a 4D theater, animal feedings, and more!

Time outdoors doesn’t always have to be focused around exploring nature. Visit the infamous Yankee Stadium to watch one of NYC’s most beloved sports teams, the New York Yankees. Catching a baseball game is a great way for sports-loving families to bond.

If you and your kids are interested in literature, visit the Edgar Allan Poe Cottage and check out where the legendary writer finished his classic poems and essays in the 17th century. The house’s design is one of a kind and it can be a great way to help kids who may have learned about Poe in school really understand and appreciate his works.