Our Favorite Parenting News Stories Of The Week

The always-adorable Princess Charlotte turns 2 this week! Celebrate with this cute new photo released recently by the royal family. (People)

The important info about whooping cough vaccines that pregnant women need to know to ensure their babies’ safety. (New York Times)

If you’re looking for inspiration, look no further. Girl Scouts and Girl Guides from around the world are touching hearts and inspiring people everywhere with heartfelt letters detailing their hopes for the future. (Mashable)

Tired of unrealistic celebrity Instagram photos, this mom decided to poke fun at super-contrived posts in some pretty creative ways. (Mommyish)

Buzzfeed celebrates fathers in this sweet post consisting reader-compiled photos of every-day dads across the country. (BuzzFeed)

The new calf that the famous April the Giraffe gave birth to recently has a name: Tajiri! (ABC News)

New information emerges about the effects of taking antibiotics during the early stages of pregnancy. Get the facts! (CNN)

A lighthearted warming about the perils of letting Goldfish crackers into your home (spoiler alert: there will be crumbs everywhere). (Mommy Nearest)

