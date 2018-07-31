Head to Orlando with the fam for a chance to experience everything the spot has to offer, from theme parks to resorts to delicious bites!

Craving that warm tropical air but you don’t want to leave the US? Orlando is home to beautiful white-sand beaches and the year-round sunshine that parents yearn for during vacation, and is also home to some of the biggest attractions children from all over the world go crazy for! A trip to Florida is the perfect remedy if your family is looking for that balance of keeping the kiddos busy while finding complete relaxation at a gorgeous resort.

STAY

Salamander Reunion Resort is unparalleled when it comes to the number of amenities, activities, and restaurants offered onsite. It encompasses over 2,000 acres of beautiful landscape, and features 360 resort-style accommodations. They offer luxury suites and condos, multi-room villas, and even private vacation homes. Whether you’re looking for a couple’s weekend getaway or hosting a 20-person family reunion, Reunion Resort is not only able to house you comfortably, but treat you like the queens and kings you truly are!

Families big and small can indulge in some of the finest cuisines that the state of Florida has to offer. Eleven is located on the roof of Reunion Grande (hello family photos!) and offers a signature steakhouse menu that includes classic children’s favorites. If the fam is craving Italian one night, head to Forte for a traditional-style meal in a rustic atmosphere. And be sure to stop by Grande Lobby Sushi Bar for fresh and delicious sushi and seafood-influenced appetizers. Plus, they have a global wine list for mom and dad!

ENJOY

Reunion provides the tranquility of a calm summer home, while located only minutes away from the bustling areas of Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks, SeaWorld, Legoland Florida, and Walt Disney World! So while you’re chilling poolside with a frozen drink (wink-wink, moms), the kids can take dad on every roller coaster in sight!

In addition to these exhilarating parks in the Orlando area, you can catch MLB Spring Training for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers, cheer on the Orlando Magic at a basketball game, sit up close at an Orlando City Soccer match, go on an Orlando Hot Air Balloon Ride, or relax on one of the many scenic beaches in the area!

On the resort grounds, the options for what to do during the days are unlimited. Your family can golf on one of the three golf courses designed by golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson.

SIGN UP FOR NEW YORK FAMILY

WEEKEND PLANNER A can’t-miss roundup of the our favorite kid-friendly events and activities happening in New York City every weekend.

Email *

Website *

Receive Updates and Special Offers Receive occasional updates and special offers for New York Family's products and services.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

While dad’s golfing, the children can go on their own aquatic adventure at one of the 11 swimming pools or the water park that includes numerous slides, a water playground, and a 1,000-foot lazy river. Plus, the resort offers Kids Crew, which are half- and full-day camps that include crafts, games, and tons of activities to take part in. Kids love being able to make new friends while away on vacay, and this is their chance to meet new people while having a total blast outside.

RELAX

After days full of golfing, swimming, and playing tennis on one of the six Hydro-grid courts, what you really need is a few hours at the spa! The spa at Reunion Resort offers a boutique experience of luxury mixed with complete serenity. Located in a cute upscale home that you’ll want to take thousands of photos in front of, guests can enjoy a variety of massages, skin and body treatments, and nail services. Plus, after your spa treatment, you are taken to another room of complete bliss where you’re able sit with a mimosa and bask in the relaxation!