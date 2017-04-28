NYC’s Favorite Cookie Dough Shop Comes To Citi Field

Since they first opened the doors of their Greenwich Village location in January, NYC bakery DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections has been a must-visit for New Yorkers and tourists alike. Wait times have stretched into hours as eager customers line up for a taste of DŌ’s signature safe-to-eat, gourmet cookie dough in any of its thirteen flavors–ranging from classic Chocolate Chip to Salty and Sweet to Fluffernutter–and the store itself has already amassed more than 130,000 Instagram followers who can’t seem to get enough of founder Kristen Tomlan’s sweet creations.

Due to DŌ’s skyrocketing popularity, it only makes sense for this trendy treat to make its way to other locations, which is why the shop recently opened up a permanent stand at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens. Home to the world-famous baseball team, the New York Mets, this development is sure to delight both baseball and DŌ fans alike, who can now add DŌ to the list of popular eating options represented at the stadium.

Open since April 3, the selection at this location is slightly more modest than the one at the LaGuardia Place store–though no less delicious. Baseball lovers can choose from any of three signature flavors (Chocolate Chip, Cake Batter, or Sugar Cookie), which are served in either a cup or a cone with the option of adding a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream. Prices range from $6 to $13, and be sure to get there early to avoid spending your entire time at the park waiting on line for these delicious treats!

To see our exclusive interview with the founder of DŌ and get a peak at their signature flavors, check out our Facebook Live video.