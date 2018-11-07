Great Places for Ice Skating Fun this Winter
As featured in our November/December issue, there are many great spots to go ice skating in New York City. Although there will always be many must-see skating locations across the city, many popular rinks are just a stone’s throw away from your home! Here are a few great locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
The Rink at Rockefeller Center
If you aren’t already planning to go, the Rink at Rockefeller Center is one of the best New York spots to visit during the winter. While they do have general admission available to the public, feel free to splurge a bit for their special reservations that range from Afternoon Tea & Skating to Breakfast with Santa. 5th Avenue between 49th & 50th Streets.
The Rink at Bryant Park
The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is one of the most magical spots in New York City to get some great skating in—plus, it’s free! The Winter Village is a one-stop shop to get great food and finish up your holiday shopping. Some of our favorite food vendors and stores have opened their doors rink-side, like The Strand and Big Mozz. Now is the perfect time to go, because it only gets busier from here! 42nd Street between 5th & 6th Avenues.
World Ice Arena
This community-oriented skating rink is open year-round for patrons in Queens. This is a great and friendly place to stop by for a relaxed afternoon with the family, especially if that includes non-skaters who want to learn the sport. They offer a variety of programming, including youth and adult hockey programs, skating lessons, figure skating lessons, and more. 13104 Meridian Road, Queens.
Wollman Rink at Central Park
It’s always a beautiful day to go skating! Take some time to stop by this Central Park classic. Wollman Rink offers a variety of skating lessons to newbies and skating connoisseurs alike, but it’s perfect for everyone who want to experience a very New York City evening. 830 5th Avenue.
LeFrak Center at Lakeside
This hidden gem is a perfect space for Brooklyn families to enjoy the holiday season. The LeFrak Center is built for communities and sure to become a regular favorite for the family. The two outdoor rinks offer a beautiful view of the city and 500-plus acres of trees surrounding the iconic park. If you’re not able to stop by during the winter season (even though it’s going to be open until April), feel free to go during the rest of the year when it turns into a roller skating rink. 171 East Drive, Brooklyn.
Chelsea Piers Sky Rink
The iconic Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers is one of New York City’s most popular. Kids can gaze out to views of the Hudson River as they round one of two rinks, regardless of age or ability. Their skating lessons and Pro Shop for all of your professional skating needs ensure that there’s a spot for everyone there this holiday season, but you can skate year-round at this icy spot located in Pier 61. 61 Chelsea Piers.
The Rink at Brookfield Place
This rink has a beautiful view of lower Manhattan and is in a great area for those who are also looking to see other great attractions the city has to offer, whether it’s Brookfield Place, The World Trade Center, or Battery Park. It’s also right on the water, so prepare for a great view and a bit of cold weather. 230 Vesey Street.
Lasker Rink
Lasker Rink is the smaller of the two ice skating rinks in Central Park, but this makes it much less busy! This is a good location for anyone who wants a nice, low-key afternoon with the family. Its modest size and low cost make it the perfect place to continue the holiday festivities any day of the week. 830 5th Avenue.
Aviator Sports and Events Center
This Brooklyn rink boasts an NHL-sized indoor skating rink that’s open 365 days a year! This is a great spot to take your kids if they are suddenly developing an interest in the sport and want to learn more. They offer private lessons in figure skating, ice hockey, and skating. 3159 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn.