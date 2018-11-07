Great Places for Ice Skating Fun this Winter

LeFrak Center at Lakeside

This hidden gem is a perfect space for Brooklyn families to enjoy the holiday season. The LeFrak Center is built for communities and sure to become a regular favorite for the family. The two outdoor rinks offer a beautiful view of the city and 500-plus acres of trees surrounding the iconic park. If you’re not able to stop by during the winter season (even though it’s going to be open until April), feel free to go during the rest of the year when it turns into a roller skating rink. 171 East Drive, Brooklyn.