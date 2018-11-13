NY Family Partner: Simple Birthday Party Transportation Around NYC

Planning a birthday party can be hectic, especially in a bustling city that never sleeps. New York City has no shortage of kid-friendly activities and attractions for parents to plan the perfect birthday extravaganza. Make the planning process a little easier with transportation provided by National Charter Bus New York City. Renting a bus takes the stress out of transportation so adults can enjoy the party just as much as the kids!

One of the biggest challenges of throwing a birthday party in New York is ensuring all your guests make it on time. Parking is often limited or difficult to maneuver in most locations across the city’s many neighborhoods. Renting a minibus for your next big birthday bash will keep all your friends and family together during the trip to your celebration location. Easily travel to a birthday bash in locations like The Art Farm or Children’s Museum of Manhattan– a minibus will get everyone around the city without a hitch.

A minibus will give all the little party-goers time to get excited for a day filled with fun as they travel together. Kids and parents can play games and music on the bus while shuttling throughout the city. Make your own party playlist and bring along your favorite board games, card games, movies, and more.

National Charter Bus can find you a minibus with plenty of space for all your child’s party guests, paired with additional amenities like televisions with DVD players, WiFi, a PA system, and more. Renting and decorating a minibus can also contribute to a wonderful surprise party or outing. What kid wouldn’t want to be surprised by an exclusive bus filled with all their friends? Decorate the bus to your heart’s content to match any theme for your child’s birthday.

If you’re planning a multi-event birthday extravaganza, a minibus can be used to shuttle everyone from location to location throughout the day, so the party doesn’t have to stop because of traffic or parking! Whether you’re planning a birthday for a toddler or even a sweet 16, a minibus can be used to simplify transportation for everyone.

Parents can rest assured that every party-goer is in safe hands with National Charter Bus transportation. We offer reliable options nationally and service areas throughout New York to make sure your kids have a special birthday. Our services also encompass field trips, day trips, and private vacations. Call us today at 718-233-4974 to chat with one of our rental representatives about your birthday transportation needs.