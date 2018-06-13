6 Sushi Spots You Need To Try For National Sushi Day
National Sushi Day is June 18 and we’ve fished out some of best sushi places in New York City. Enjoy a sushi burrito on this hallowed holiday or go for a classic California roll. Whatever you decide be sure to check out these six local spots that the whole family will love!
Sugarfish
Order sushi by the piece or dabble in the menu’s “Trust Me” option that features multiple hand rolls and sushi options for $39. Sugarfish prepares sushi exactly how its supposed to be eaten so don’t ask for extra sauces, salt, or additional rice. Open Monday-Wednesday, 11:30am-11pm, Thursday-Saturday, 11:30am-12am, Sunday, 12-11pm, 33 East 20th Street, sugarfishsushi.com.
Hai Street Kitchen & Co.
Hai Street Kitchen & Co. offers the popular sushi burrito dish. If you like sushi but you always thought it was a little too small, then check out the sushi burrito! You can make your own or choose one of their signature burritos like Slammin’ Salmon or Flamin’ Tuna. Different locations in Midtown, hours vary, haistreetkitchen.com.
Sushi Katsuei
Sushi Katsuei offers a wide variety of simple sushi options. And if you’re dragging someone along who is not that into sushi, they can order teriyaki dishes. Different locations in Park Slope and the West Village, hours vary, sushikatsuei.com.
1 or 8
This eclectic Williamsburg-based Japanese restaurant features much more than just sushi. From duck soba tacos to classic sushi rolls, 1 or 8 offers a wide variety of unique dishes. With all white furniture, the restaurant itself also feels unique and futuristic, making it a fun sushi destination. Open for lunch Tuesday-Friday 12-2:30pm, open for dinner Tuesday-Friday 5-11pm, Sunday, 5-10pm, 66 South 2nd street, Brooklyn, oneoreightbk.com.
DOMODOMO
In 2015, DOMODOMO opened its doors to New York City and has quickly become a sushi favorite. Sample an assortment of seafood with the eatery’s Domokase which includes crab croquette, grilled octopus, the chef’s choice premium sushi, and much more. With an extensive menu and fresh sushi, you’ll leave feeling quite full. Open Monday, 5-10pm, Tuesday-Thursday 12-2:30pm/5-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday,12-2:30pm/5-11pm, Sunday 5-9:30pm, 38-140 W Houston Street, domodomonyc.com.