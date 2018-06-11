Luke's Lobster

This seafood eatery features Maine-styled lobster rolls consisting of a quarter p0und of lobster served chilled atop a buttered New England bun with may and their secret seasoning. On top of the delicious food, the restaurant’s vibes will make you feel like your right by the ocean. Different locations in Union Square, the Financial District, East Village, Garment District, Midtown, NoMad, Upper East Side, and Upper West Side, hours vary, lukeslobster.com