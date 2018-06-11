6 Lobster Joints You Need To Check Out For National Lobster Day
National Lobster Day is June 15 and we’ve picked out the best lobster spots to check out in New York City! It’d be shellfish to keep your tastebuds away!
Luke's Lobster
This seafood eatery features Maine-styled lobster rolls consisting of a quarter p0und of lobster served chilled atop a buttered New England bun with may and their secret seasoning. On top of the delicious food, the restaurant’s vibes will make you feel like your right by the ocean. Different locations in Union Square, the Financial District, East Village, Garment District, Midtown, NoMad, Upper East Side, and Upper West Side, hours vary, lukeslobster.com
The Kittery
The Kittery offers multiple lobster filled dishes including a lobster club with avocado and smoked bacon on a brioche bun. With multiple starters to choose from, an extensive kids menu and a lovely outdoor seating area, the Kittery is an ideal destination this summer. Open Monday-Thursday, 4pm to 10pm, Friday 4pm to 10:30pm, Saturday 11am to 11:30 pm, and Sunday 11am to 10am, 305 Smith St, Brooklyn, kitterybrooklyn.net
Lobster Joint
From lobster mac and cheese to lobster grilled cheese, the Lobster Joint gives some classic dishes a seafood kick. You won’t want to miss their weekend brunch menu with lobster eggs benedict and lobster huevos rancheros. Open Monday-Friday, 12pm-12am, and Saturday-Sunday 11am-12am, 1073 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, lobsterjoint.com
Burger & Lobster
If you’re looking for a classic steamed or grilled lobster dish, Burger & Lobster is the place for you! But don’t worry they have plenty of lobster themed dishes including the lobster burger and prawn and lobster croquettes! Different locations in Midtown and the Flatiron District, hours vary, burgerandlobster.com
North River Lobster Company
Spend a night out on the Hudson River with North River Lobster Company! Enjoy delicious lobster dishes including BLT lobster rolls, lobster bisque, and a lobster dinner featuring a whole 3/4 pound lobster, cole slaw, corn, and potatoes all while jetting around the Hudson River. Monday-Wednesday departures begin at 4:30pm and end at 9pm, Thursday-Sunday departures begin at 1:30pm and end at 9pm, Pier 81 at W 41st St and 12th Avenue, northriverlobsterco.com
Pennsylvania 6
Pennsylvania 6’s main seafood attraction is it’s raw bar. With its extensive seafood platters filled with lobsters, oysters, shrimp, and clams and its lobster cocktails, Pennsylvania 6 is perfect for sharing with your best buds this summer. Kitchen open Monday-Friday, 11:30am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm, 132 W 31st Street, pennsylvania6nyc.com