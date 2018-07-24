Your Guide To National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is August 2, and we found all the places for you to find the perfect snack, snap a pick, and of course stuff your face!
August is always one of hottest months of the year and one of the hardest decisions to make is which cool treat to eat. Ice cream sandwiches offer the best of both worlds and August 2 is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day! Do we need another reason to wait? Go grab an ice cream sandwich today and cool down in the sweetest way!
12 Sweet Spots For National Ice Cream Sandwich Day:
The Good Batch
The ice cream sandwiches at The Good Batch are even bigger than imaginable. These 6 ounce sandwiches measure a whopping 4.5 inches in diameter. You can’t go wrong with the original Goodwich, an oat chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream, sea salt, and fudge drizzle. They also come in other flavors including a decadent Mint Brownie Magic and delicious Birthday Cake. Mix it up even more with other cookie options like brownie cookies and caramel rice crispy treat cookies! thegoodbatch.com
Mikey Likes It Ice Cream
Breakfast food lovers have another reason to rejoice! The ice cream sandwiches at Mikey Likes It have a different kind of bun: Waffles! Choose from any flavor of ice cream and waffle flavor to complete your one-of-a-kind sandwich. Go with the Mac Daddy, which is a half waffle sandwich, or for more mouthwatering goodness, get the Daddy Mac, a whole waffle sandwich. mikeylikesiticecream.com
Melt Bakery
This sandwich from Melt Bakery is a quarter-pounder of a different kind. Their regular ice cream sandwiches weigh 4 oz. and span 3 1/4 inches in diameter. To make the choice harder, they offer six mouthwatering types of sandwiches from classic to seasonal flavors. meltbakery.com
Davey's Ice Cream
A made-to-order ice cream sandwich at Davey’s Ice Cream is full of possibilities and the ice cream flavors here are intense. They have the classic flavors, but the unique flavors are what distinguish this shop. Pick from flavors like Strong Coffee, Roasted Pistachio, and Nutella Chocolate Chunk to sandwich between two cookies.Then choose two homemade cookies and a topping to finish off your creation! daveysicecream.com
Stuffed Ice Cream NYC
The term Cruff is defined by Stuffed Ice Cream as “a perfectly toasted, glazed donut stuffed with your ice cream flavor and toppings of choice.” So, it’s basically every child’s (and adult’s) dream! And it doesn’t stop there. The flavors on the menu range from fruity pebbles to Thai iced tea to white chocolate lavender! You’ll most likely need a nap after this meal, but we think it’s worth it. stuffedicecreamnyc.com
Jacques Torres Chocolate
With 30 flavors of ice cream to choose from, this ice cream shop in Grand Central doesn’t make it easy to make a decision. Sandwiched between two rich chocolate chip cookies, this ice cream is hand-crafted with premium ingredients and contains no preservatives, additives, extracts, oils, or essences. Each sandwich is $5.50 and the refreshing ice cream is the perfect pairing with their delicious cookies, making it the perfect treat for a hot summer day! mrchocolate.com
Holey Cream NYC
The ice cream sandwiches here are huge, and huge is an understatement! They could be better described as gigantic. The challenge as to how to eat this donut is a challenge you must undertake! Choose one icing flavor, up to two ice cream flavors, and as many toppings as you want on top for $8.50.
Dō
Known for its cookie dough scoops, the ways to eat cookie dough are limitless at Dō! For $6.50, choose a filling of ice cream or cookie dough between two cookies of your choice. If you want to take it a step further, indulge in cookie dough and get an ice cream sandōwich, featuring cookie dough ice cream sandwiched between two layers of chocolate chip cookie dough. cookiedonyc.com
La Sirena Ristorante
The traditional ice cream sandwich is being transformed by churro buns at The Tapa’s Bar at Mario Batali’s La Sirena. Here, the flavors are like music to the ears. Summery flavors like mango vanilla swirl and coffee with dulce de leche pair perfectly with their freshly made cinnamon dusted churros. Each sandwich is $8. lasirena-nyc.com
Carpe Donut
Sandwiched between two sides of fluffy soft dough, this ice cream sandwich has the added bonus of being deep fried! The FroDo is their signature apple cider donut filled with vanilla ice cream to provide the perfect sweet treat this summer. Furthermore, their donuts are all (believe it or not!) natural and organic. carpedonutnyc.com
Popbar
Pop into Popbar for their popWich! Their pops feature gelato on a stick, sandwiched between two delicious chocolate wafers. Design your own popWich with their endless selection of toppings. You can choose to dip your bar in chocolate and a variety of toppings like coconut shavings, pistachios, and crushed waffle cones. Finish it off with your choice of drizzle for an Insta-worthy picture! pop-bar.com
OddFellows Ice Cream Co.
OddFellows is known for their delicious and decadent desserts with flavors that are always changing! They pasteurize their own base with locally-sourced, hormone-free, and additive-free dairy. So, depending on when you stop by, the flavors could be renditions of classic faves or something completely off-the-wall, but what’s what makes it OddFellows!