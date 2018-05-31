7 Restaurants You Need To Try For National Cheese Day
From mac & cheese to doughnut grilled cheeses, Celebrate National Cheese Day on June 4th at these cheese-filled restaurants.
S'MAC
Short for Sarita’s Macaroni & Cheese, S’MAC offers a wide variety of mac & cheese options to choose from, including buffalo chicken and cajun. They also offer a classic four-cheese mac & cheese if you feel like playing it safe. And for vegans and lactose intolerant people alike, S’MAC offers a vegan/dairy-free option. Open Sunday to Thursday, 11am-11 pm, Friday and Saturday, 11-12 am. 197 1st Avenue, 212-358-7912, smacnyc.com
Raclette
A European-based tradition, raclette involves the scraping of melted Alpine cheeses onto various dishes including bread, vegetables, and meat. Raclette, the restaurant, takes this tradition and transforms it into multiple dishes including mac & cheese and its signature raclette burger. Open Monday-Thursday, 12-11 pm, Friday, 12pm-12 am, Saturday, 11am-12 pm, and Sunday, 11am-10 pm. 511 East 12th Street, 917-853-5377, raclette.nyc.
Melt Shop
The Melt Shop is proof that grilled cheese is more than just a meal on the kids’ menu. This restaurant features grilled cheeses with truffle oil, fried chicken, and buffalo chicken. And if your arteries can handle it, they offer cheesy tots as well as loaded tots with cheese, bacon, jalapeño, and herbed parmesan. And if you need a break from the savory, check out their sweet milkshakes. Different locations in the Financial District, Chelsea, Midtown, and Hell’s Kitchen, hours vary. meltshop.com
Murray's Cheese Bar
Despite it’s name, Murray’s Cheese Bar has a lot more to offer than just cheese dishes. Before you dive into the fondue, buffalo cheese curds, and lobster mac & cheese, try the Brussels sprouts, grilled artichokes, and lamb meatballs. Hours vary. 264 Bleecker Street, 646-476-8882, murrayscheesebar.com.
Kashkaval Garden
This restaurant is more than just cheese dishes—however, its fondue and poutine still make it a worthwhile visit. Try the baked rosemary-honey feta for an appetizer before deciding between the four different types of fondue or a garden poutine with Beecher’s cheese curds and Quebec-style gravy. Open Monday to Thursday, 12pm-1am, Friday, 12pm-2am, Saturday 11-2am, and Sunday, 11am-11pm. 852 9th Avenue, 212-245-1758, kashkavalgarden.com.
Veniero's Pasticceria & Cafe
Let’s not forget about cheesecake on this dairy-filled holiday. For those with a sweet tooth who still want to celebrate, head over to Veniero’s Pasticceria & Cafe in the East Village. From coffee to cannolis to strawberry cheesecake, this cafe is a perfect dessert destination after dinner. Open Sunday-Thursday, 8am-12am, and Friday-Saturday, 8-1 am. 342 East 11th Street, 212-674-7070, venierosnewyork.com .
Clinton Hall
Looking for a new innovative dish involving cheese and doughnuts? Clinton Hall has got you covered with its famous doughnut grilled cheese. Instead of boring white bread cooked with cheese, this dish uses glazed doughnuts with mozzarella cheese with a side of tomato soup. Different locations in Williamsburg, the Financial District, Southstreet Seaport, Midtown, and the Bronx, hours vary. clintonhallny.com.