Melt Shop

The Melt Shop is proof that grilled cheese is more than just a meal on the kids’ menu. This restaurant features grilled cheeses with truffle oil, fried chicken, and buffalo chicken. And if your arteries can handle it, they offer cheesy tots as well as loaded tots with cheese, bacon, jalapeño, and herbed parmesan. And if you need a break from the savory, check out their sweet milkshakes. Different locations in the Financial District, Chelsea, Midtown, and Hell’s Kitchen, hours vary. meltshop.com