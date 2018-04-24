TreEscape’s one-of-a-kind ropes course gives adventurers the exhilaration and thrill of climbing their way through treetops and completing an array of challenges!

Nestled within the woodsy atmosphere of Mountain Creek Resort in New Jersey, the TreEscape Aerial Adventure Ropes Course is open for business and welcomes thrill-seekers and adventurers alike. TreEscape is a blend of wooden platforms with a combination of rope walks, obstacles, climbing elements, and zip lines all built high up in the trees!

This one-of-a-kind course gives adventurers (over the age of 4) the exhilaration of climbing their way through the treetops as well as completing an array of challenges at various difficulty levels. TreEscape is open from April through November, and when it gets to the summer months, guests are able to experience the course at night under the Mountain Creek lights!

The industry-leading Adventure Development Team installed this course in time for spring; guests are welcome to join in on the fun Friday through Sunday. When summertime hits, the course is open all seven days of the week for everyone in the Tri-State Area to get their fair share of adventure!

In addition to housing the largest attraction of its kind in the New York Metro area, Mountain Creek Resort also offers a variety of outdoor activities for guests like Mountain Creek Bike Park, Mountain Creek Waterpark, Great Gorge Gold, and Mountain Creek Zip Tours. Plus, the resort is only 47 miles away from the George Washington Bride, making it super easy for families to drive over from NYC for the weekend!

For more information, deals, and daily hours of operation, visit mountaincreek.com, and keep up with them on Facebook and Instagram!