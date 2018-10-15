Make Sweet Dreams Come True At Candytopia

Looking for a sweet as sugar experience for kids of all ages? Enter into Candytopia, the creative, interactive exhibit spotlighting all things candy, at Penn Plaza in Manhattan. Everyone is encouraged to “bring your family, your friends, and your sweet tooth for an experience like none other!” Candytopia invites you to “explore our sprawling sanctuary of confectionery bliss, tastefully curated by Hollywood Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin, realized by master fabricator Zac Hartog, and brought to life by life-long retailer, John Goodman.”

You will feel like you won a golden ticket as the Candytopia gates open and everyone runs inside to explore the candylicious playground. A Willy Wonka look-a-like (top hat included) welcomes you and escorts you inside, offers you candy, and it keeps getting better from there.

There are candy sculptures, candy art, candy portraits, and candy to consume around every corner! All along the way space is filled with rainbows, unicorns, sea creatures, and NYC favs like a Lady Liberty made of candy (just don’t really take a bite).

The art meets whimsy interactive installation is a sugar rush curated over a sprawling storyland, from flying in the clouds to a marshmallow ball pit! The whole exhibit is full of fun but the rainbow confetti room was the most popular for our family. Upon entry you were showered with a bucket of rainbow confetti, greeted by a candy unicorn, blasted by a rainbow confetti canon, and it kept getting better. There are candy pigs in tutus that fart confetti. It blew their little minds (pun intended). The other fan favorite was the marshmallow ball pit filled with hundreds of squishy, foam marshmallows. You’ll want to dive right in.

At Candytopia there was stimulating, sugary, sweet fun for everyone. Each morsel of candy is magical and every room is waiting to be explored. You can be king or queen of Candytopia and make your sweet dreams come true. You’ll be singing, “I Want Candy!” all the way home and the kids will be running on a sugar high for days to follow.

To learn more, visit candytopia.com