Let Your Imagination Lead the Way at Fairy Island

Looking to grow your own wings and fly off into a dreamland? Head to Fairy Island, featuring “six magical multi-sensory installations to inspire an exciting exploratory and engaging atmosphere for visitors.” Fairy Island is open through November 17, 2018.

This latest interactive, art installation houses six rooms inspired by unique and fanciful dreams: Joan’s Dressing Room, Whose Secret Garden, Isabel’s Time Machine, Ester’s Observatory, Catherine’s 7/11, and Melody’s Zootopia. Kids will enjoy the whimsy and wonder of each and every room. Adults will appreciate the Fairy Island theme, “to give life to the dreams of the six women by creating a magical and tranquil place where they can enjoy the happiness of a “dream come true” experience.” And kids of all ages will capture countless Instagrammable moments.

Melody’s Zootopia was hands-down my little ladies’ favorite room. It featured a larger-than-life glitter unicorn, a golden birdcage and ornate crystal birds and other floating decorations. There was some oooh-ing and aaah-ing involved for sure. Fairy Island had them at glitter unicorn. A second favorite was Whose Garden with iridescent bean bag flowers to sink into, giant white and lacy flowers to play with and beautiful flowers from head to toe.

Fairy Island’s intimate space is filled with fantastical fun as you frolic through room by room. He details from fringe curtains to feather walls will bring smiles to everyone’s face. And after a long, hard day at work or school in this big city, everyone should step inside and let their fairy tale dreams to come true.

To learn more and step into the wonderland, visit fairyislandusa.com!