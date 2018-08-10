Kid-Friendly Spas For Ultimate Relaxation
Sometimes even the youngest members of your family need to de-stress, let their hair down, and let someone else paint their nails. Here are the best kid-friendly spas around NYC!
-
Milk And Cookies
Milk and Cookies’ dessert-inspired spa treatments will leave your young one pampered and smelling like a delicious treat. Bring them in for a Lemon Drop Cookie or Cookie Monster Attack Treatment while you only get the Adult Service (this is a spa for kids, after all). You can all munch at the Cookie Cafe and try out their nail polish collection called “The Splat”! 1196 1st Avenue, 646-850-4032, milkandcookieskidsspa.com.
-
Fresh As Daisy
A little paradise hidden in Canarsie, Fresh As Daisy, is on a mission to pamper, empower, and educate young girls. It offers its services to schools, girl scouts, hospitals, family shelters, and churches. Besides the expected manicure, pedicure, and facial, the spa offers puberty workshops, etiquette classes, and a summer camp program! That’s pretty amazing. 9305 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn, 917-650-9402, freshasdaisy.com.
-
Seriously Spoiled Salon and Spa
As its name suggests, Seriously Spoiled is the premier luxury salon and spa for girls. The explosion of pink, glitter, and tiaras is enough to guarantee that your little girl will be treated like a princess in this establishment. Sure, you could get a fresh haircut, a manicure, or a facial, but why not sign up for a full-day spa package? The only problem—choosing between High Maintenance, Gotta Get Glamorous, and Ultimate Day of Decadence. 75-24 Metropolitan Avenue, 718-326-4300, seriouslyspoiledsalonandspa.com.
-
Cotton Candy Spa
For an original and unforgettable birthday party, treat your little girl and her friends to a full spa day at Cotton Candy Spa. Choose the Gold Package and the kids will enjoy a two-hour spa extravaganza complete with mani-pedi, facials, makeup, glitter tattoos, neon hair extensions, pizza, and cupcakes, of course. Now that’s a party. 587 Humboldt Street, 718-388-8197, cottoncandyspa.com.
-
Lollipop Spa
Another great spot for a spa day is Lollipop Spa! Choose one of the Princess, Rockstar Glitter, and Diva Deluxe packages, or simply bring your girl for a quick mani-pedi or an after-school playdate complete with pizza and juice! 65-23 Grand Avenue, 718-326-0033, lollipopspany.com.