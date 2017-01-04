January/February 2017 Editor’s Note: Happy New Year!

This guy is presently writing this issue’s Editor’s Note accompanied by a Harry Connick Jr. playlist on YouTube. My starting point is the song “The Guy’s In Love With You,” a version of the Burt Bacharach classic which Connick recorded for the soundtrack of the movie “One Fine Day.” Chances are you know the song even if you don’t think you do. And if you think you don’t, I hope you’ll take a minute yourself to hear for yourself what I’m talking about and understand why this song puts this guy in such a good mood—to reflect not only on the love of my life, but on other aspects of my life that are dear to me, like this magazine, New York Family.

On that front, there’s some big news to share. As with most media companies that started with a print publication, the last decade for us has been a metamorphic journey to find our place in a world where most media is now consumed digitally. That journey is by no means over but as we look ahead to 2017 there are reasons to be thankful for where the journey has taken us so far, and to be cautiously optimistic about what’s next. (Please note that I am building a mental fence between my little acre of life and work and the state of our nation and globe.)

So what’s going on? The print publication continues to be our flagship (and achievement itself) but now its contents (and much more) is reaching more readers than ever through our growing website and popular weekly newsletters. And then there are our live events—important meeting grounds between us and our readers as your children grow up: The annual New York Baby Show (in May), for expectant and new families; and then are our Camp Fairs and Blackboard Awards (both of which you can read more about in our January/February issue, on newsstands January 13).

Now let’s ring in the New Year!

Much joy to you and your family.

Eric Messinger

Editor, emessinger@manhattanmedia.com