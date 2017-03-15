Hot Book: “How Not To Hate Your Husband After Kids”

Brooklyn mom, author, and journalist Jancee Dunn serves up laughs, relatable anecdotes, and practical research and advice in her new book

Brooklyn mom and veteran author and music journalist Jancee Dunn serves up laughs, relatable anecdotes from the parenting trenches, and practical research and advice for fellow parents in her new book How Not To Hate Your Husband After Kids, which hist shelves on March 21, 2017.

The book, which is equal portions memoir and self-help, centers around the fact that Dunn found herself doing exponentially more parenting and domestic tasks than her husband once their baby arrived—despite that they were both working the same amount.

In a quest to help resolve the bigger issues in the parenting partnership, Dunn turns to experts in a number of fields and mixes in personal stories and wisdom.

